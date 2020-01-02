Here's what we wish to see in the upcoming iPhones launching in 2020

Apple would launch the new generation of iPhones in September 2020. The internet is flooded with leaks and rumours about the iPhone 12, aka iPhone 11S series, aka iPhone of 2020. While these reports are just speculations, here’s a list of some of the iPhone 12 specifications and features we wish to see.

A smaller notch

Apple got rid of the iconic ‘Home’ button with the launch of iPhone X for offering a bigger screen in the same form factor as the predecessors. Since the designed 10th anniversary iPhone, Apple hasn’t made any significant changes for making the notch smaller on the iPhone till date.

Over the years, while Android counterparts have found ways to get a maximum screen in the form of punch-hole, water-drop notch, and pop-up cameras, Apple has retained the wide notch for three years in a row.

Sure, we agree that the notch houses important sensors for the highly secure Face ID, but Apple, if you’re listening, people don’t want the iPhone 12 (or whatever you decide to call it) to look the same as the iPhone 11 series.

Pro iPhones with Pro displays

The iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max feature one of the best displays found on any smartphone launched in 2019. The colour accuracy, sharpness, and contrast levels are brilliant, and the brightness levels hit a peak 1,200 nits. While the Super Retina XDR display is too good for watching content on your iPhone, the one area where the iPhone 11 Pro lacks is a faster refresh rate display.

Android smartphones in the sub-Rs 40,000 category feature up to 120Hz refresh rate display. iPhone 11, on the other hand, comes with a 60Hz refresh rate display.

While the animations in iOS 13 are smooth and fast, Apple needs to promote the iPhone 12 with a Pro-Motion display. The tech isn’t new as another Apple product, the iPad Pro, already features Pro-Motion display since 2017.

Let's say goodbye to LCDs

Apple launched the iPhone 11 and the iPhone XR as a ‘more affordable’ iPhone that every consumer can buy. The iPhone 11 was launched for Rs 64,900, whereas the iPhone XR, which received significant price cuts, was launched for Rs 76,900.

Both the smartphones feature a Retina LCD panel, which is considered to be amongst the best of LCDs found on any smartphone. While the difference isn’t noticeable unless you keep the ‘Pro’ models next to these entry-level iPhones, mid-range Android smartphones are also offering OLEDs.

The colour and contrast levels are not only better on OLED displays but one can expect better battery life and also make the best use of ‘dark mode’ with deeper blacks.

We’ve got our fingers crossed over some credible rumours that say the iPhone 11 successor will replace LCD with OLED displays.

USB Type-C every Apple product?

iPhones have evolved from the 30-pin charging connector to a lighting port. Using an iPhone in 2020 with a lightning cable means users carrying a separate cable for charging their smartphones. Several Android smartphones, accessories, and even Apple’s line of products ship with a USB Type-C port. The MacBook lineup, iPad Pro series, and the recently launched Beats headphones feature a USB Type-C port.

While Apple ships the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max with a USB Type-C to Lightning cable, it would be handy if users can carry a single Type-C cable to charge their smartphones. Although the wish doesn’t seem to be getting true with the iPhone 12 launch, we hope Apple pulls the rabbit out of the hat and surprises everyone with an iPhone with USB Type-C.

Night Mode switch

One of the best features that the brilliant set of iPhone 11 cameras carry is the Night Mode. In our iPhone 11 Pro review, we’ve uploaded some photos clicked using the Night Mode, that shows how excellent smartphone photography is on the iPhone 11 Pro.

However, the bummer here is that users cannot activate Night Mode manually. The iPhone 11 Pro activates Night Mode depending upon the luminance and light intensity. While it was accurate in most cases, there were situations wherein we wished there was a toggle to turn on Night Mode on the iPhone 11 Pro.

Another iPhone 12 wish would be a Night Mode for the ultra-wide camera. The iPhone 11 Pro’s ultra-wide camera captures quality images, and also offers the same colour science as the primary camera in broad daylight. However, during the night, the ultra-wide camera struggles to capture decent images in low-light.

An even-faster charger perhaps?

The iPhone 11 Pro and the Pro Max ship with an 18W fast-charger out-of-the-box. While that’s a great upgrade which users have been asking for all these years, just when Apple caught-up, Android smartphones now ship with 30W, 50W, and even a 65W fast-chargers that fast charge the devices within 30 mins.