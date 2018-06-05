App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here are some of the biggest announcements from Apple WWDC 2018

Apple has revealed their all-new iOS 12 for Phones and Tablet devices. The latest software updates come up with new features and bug fixes

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2018 event was kickstarted with a keynote by CEO Tim Cook on Monday. He also introduced latest iOS 12 update and various other updates for different Apple devices.

Here are few highlights of WWDC 2018:

iOS 12: Apple has revealed their all-new iOS 12 for phones and tablet devices. The latest software updates come up with new features and bug fixes.

These bug fixes were hunted from previous iOS versions which were reported by iPhone and iPad users. The latest new update brings screen time, Group FaceTime, Memoji, Grouped Notification and many newer features. The latest update will reach those devices that received iOS 11 update.

Siri: Just like Google Assistant and Cortana, Apple's Siri is getting suggestions too. Siri will give suggestions based on some app actions based on your smartphone usage. A Shortcut app will let users add their own action, reported The Verge.

This app will also allow users to customize action with detailed information. Multiple actions can also be combined using Shortcut app. Third party services or app can also be integrated with Shortcut app of Siri.

MacOS Mojave: Apple has launched a new version of macOS, the new name is derived from a beautiful landscape "Mojave". MacOS has brought 'dark mode' feature just like Windows 10 OS. The new macOS brings enhanced security feature on Safari Browser which will block tracking websites like Facebook and other websites, these websites use to track users data and those data were sold for researching purpose. Apple has redesigned Mac App Store which brings new sections for easy ease of use.

WatchOS: The Apple's Watch new update, i.e watchOS 5 will bring pretty cool features for the watch. In the new update, users can challenge friends to fitness goal and competitions, digital awards and workout recording, in case the user forgets to press start or workout tracking, doesn't start automatically. Podcast support, Siri Notifications and Shortcuts will also come to the latest Apple Watch OS.

Dolby Atmos: Apple is now introducing Dolby Atmos on its Apple TV 4K. Apple says it will update iTunes library that will allow publishers to include Dolby Atmos on supported movies and shows.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 06:40 pm

tags #Apple #Technology

