Here are some cool things the internet is using GPT-4 for

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST

The big new update from OpenAI's tool already has the internet excited, and doing some great things with the generative AI

(Image: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

It has only been a day since OpenAI rolled out a huge update to its Large Language Model (LLM) GPT but the internet has already figured out some pretty cool things to do with it.

GPT-4 is an update that now makes the LLM multimodal, which means it can generate content from both text and image inputs.

OpenAI's runaway success is already powering some of the internet's most talked about tools like - ChatGPT, Microsoft's Bing AI, Spotify's DJ and more.

