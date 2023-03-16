Here are some cool things the internet is using GPT-4 for

It has only been a day since OpenAI rolled out a huge update to its Large Language Model (LLM) GPT but the internet has already figured out some pretty cool things to do with it.

GPT-4 is an update that now makes the LLM multimodal, which means it can generate content from both text and image inputs.

OpenAI's runaway success is already powering some of the internet's most talked about tools like - ChatGPT, Microsoft's Bing AI, Spotify's DJ and more.

Also Read | LinkedIn tests AI-powered job descriptions, profiles

Building websites and apps using sketches This demo by OpenAI President and Co-founder, Greg Brockman, is blowing everyone's mind. In it, Brockman mocks up a joke website on a piece of paper, and shows it to the neural network. Related stories The best smartphone cameras of 2022

The best TWS Bluetooth earbuds of 2022

'Indian VR gaming market will leap with free roam VR experience': Zero Latency's Parinitaa Rajgarhia... In seconds, GPT-4 is able to code a fully functional, joke website based on his sketch. Create your own games Brex HQ's design lead, Pietro Schirano, was able to create a working game of Pong in under 60 seconds. It was his first attempt. GPT-4 can summarize and give context to images As twitter user @ramsri_goutham found out, not only can GPT-4 summarize images, it can also understand context and humor. Also Read | AI bandwagon: Apple reportedly readying competitor to take on ChatGPT GPT-4 can classify medicine and order them for you Twitter user @danshipper shared that GPT-4 does drug discovery, and when you prompt it with an available drug, it will tell you similar compounds, and even order them for you by sending an email. It can help you generate lawsuits in one click Joshua Browder, CEO of legal chatbot services DoNotPay, has revealed that the company is working on enabling "one click lawsuits" against robocallers. As he describes it, GPT-4 can not only generate a complete call transcription for you, it can also generate a 1000 word lawsuit in a matter of minutes.

Moneycontrol News