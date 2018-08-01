We are committed to maintain operating margin guidance: HCL Tech CEO

On Friday, HCL Technologies surpassed Wipro to become the third largest IT services company in India in dollar revenue terms.

While the first quarter met analysts expectations, HCL's future commentary was received positively by the markets.

The June-ended quarter was also one in which HCL Technologies achieved the highest-ever deal wins at 27.

Moneycontrol spoke to the usually reticent CEO C Vijayakumar right after the results to discuss the company's future roadmap and how it plans to move ahead as the third IT services company in the pecking order.