Google will integrate WebGPU into Chrome to improve gaming performance

(Image: HP)

Google has announced a new graphics API for Chrome called WebGPU, which will allow for high-performance 3D graphics, and also improve data-parallel computation.

The new graphics API is now available as default on beta builds of the web browser.

An API or Application Programming Interface allows computer programs to interact with other programs or interface with PC hardware.

Also Read | Google says its AI supercomputer is faster, greener than Nvidia

In the case of WebGPU, the API allows browser applications to access the PC's Graphics Processing Unit or GPU, which will significantly improve performance on any 3D web-based applications by accelerating them with the PC's GPU.

The Chrome team also said in an announcement, that this will improve machine learning inferences as well.

Machine learning inferences are processes that send data into an algorithm to calculate output, similar to how would you send a text prompt to ChatGPT and it will respond. As an example, WebGPU could theoretically speed this process up.

Also Read | Google launches Nearby Share app for Windows in beta

The initial rollout of the API will be released on ChromeOS, macOS and Windows, with support for other platforms coming soon. On Windows it will use Microsoft's Direct3D 12 API to work, Metal on macOS and Vulkan on ChromeOS.

"This initial release of WebGPU serves as a building block for future updates and enhancements," said Google.

"The API will offer more advanced graphics features, and developers are encouraged to send requests for additional features."