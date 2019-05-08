App
Last Updated : May 08, 2019 08:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Google unveils Pixel 3a, 3a XL for Rs 39,999 onwards

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company’s core philosophy is ‘building for everyone’.

Whatsapp

Tech giant Google Tuesday unveiled the latest generation of its smartphones - Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL - that will make their way into the Indian market priced at Rs 39,999 onwards. To be available from May 15, these handsets will compete with devices from the stables of Apple, Samsung and OnePlus in the burgeoning premium smartphone segment in India.

Speaking at its annual developers meet Google I/O, its CEO Sundar Pichai said "building for everyone" is a core philosophy for the company.

The new line-up promises better camera features and battery life.

By offering a more affordable line-up, the US-based giant is keen on wooing customers in emerging countries like India.

According to Counterpoint Research Associate Director Tarun Pathak, the "mid-tier variant of Pixel" is expected to provide Google with "a chance to start things from scratch in some of the emerging countries like India where premium market is small but growing fast".

"This can help Google to lock in some first-time users who are looking for premium features at an affordable prices," he told PTI.

Given that the premium smartphone market in India is expected to grow by 30 percent, the segment offers a huge potential for players like Google.

Google had introduced its Pixel 3 and 3XL in India in October last year priced between Rs 71,000-92,000. The prices of these devices now hover around Rs 57,000-74,000.

Pixel 3a features 5.6-inch display, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 12.2MP rear and 8MP front camera, and 3,000 mAh battery. Pixel 3a XL - priced at Rs 44,999 - features a larger six-inch display and 3,700 mAh battery.

The eSIM on Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will now be supported by Airtel and Reliance Jio, the company said.

Google has also announced the upcoming version of its operating system - Android Q - that will natively support foldable displays and focusses on key areas like security and well-being.

It also showcased among other things a "Live Caption" feature that offers subtitles on real-time for videos powered by machine learning.

"We believe technology can help us be more inclusive, and AI is providing us with new tools to dramatically improve the experience for people with disabilities," Pichai said.
First Published on May 8, 2019 08:15 am

tags #Google #Google Pixel #Sundar Pichai

