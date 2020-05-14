Google Play Music to merge with YouTube Music: Here is how to transfer your music library

Google has confirmed that it will kill one of its music-streaming services, Google Play Music, later in 2020. The company will inform users to transfer their music library to YouTube Music before it discontinues the service.

“Over the past few years, we have enhanced YouTube Music to deliver a comprehensive listening experience, and have also added features to make Google Play Music users feel right at home. Starting today, we’re excited to officially begin inviting Google Play Music listeners to effortlessly transfer their music libraries, personal taste preferences and playlists to YouTube Music, their new home for music listening and discovery,” Google said in its blog post.

Users will have access to both Google Play Music and YouTube Music as long as the former offers its services.



Download the YouTube Music app from the Google Play Store for Android or Apple App Store for iOS.



Click on the transfer button in YouTube Music, and your uploads, purchases, added songs and albums, personal and subscribed playlists, likes and dislikes, curated stations and personal taste preferences will move right over.



Once all your data is transferred, Google will notify you via email, as well as via a notification, on your smartphone.



Meanwhile, Google Play Music users have been advised to transfer their music library to YouTube Music. In case you are one such user, here is how to transfer Google Play Music library to YouTube Music.

YouTube Music is a free music streaming service. However, if users want an ad-free experience, they will need to pay Rs 99 per month for the YouTube Music Premium Plan. There is also a Rs 129/month plan called YouTube Premium that offers an ad-free user experience while allowing you to play videos in the background or download them offline within the app.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Google Play Music Unlimited members will be automatically granted the equivalent tier of YouTube Music Premium or YouTube Premium based on the level of benefits with their current subscription, at the same price.