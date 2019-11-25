Google launches Nest Mini smart speaker in India for Rs 4.499

Google has launched the new Google Nest Mini in India. The new smart speaker has been launched in India for Rs 4,499. The Nest Mini was launched alongside the Google Pixel 4 in October.

The Nest Mini comes as an upgrade over the Google Home Mini. Its sports the same soft rounded edge design like the Google Home Mini and continues to have wall-mounting support. The Nest Mini now has a hook that assists in easier wall-mounting.

It also gets a new power connector port and a cable. The Nest Mini has a custom machine learning chip that improves the bass quality. There is also a proprietary software that assists in enhancing the audio output.

Being a Google smart speaker, Nest Mini supports the upgraded Google Assistant, which the company claims is faster.

Like the Home Mini, the Nest Mini also features a slider for turning on/off the microphone. It is available in two colours — Chalk and Charcoal. Google Nest Mini supports a variety of music streaming services like YouTube Music, JioSaavn, Spotify, Gaana, Wynk Music, etc. Users can pair multiple Nest devices to create a surround sound system.

Google is stilling selling the Home Mini in India for Rs 2,999 but is expected to phase it out soon.