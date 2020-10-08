Google Chrome for iOS and Android introduces safety feature that alerts users if their password is compromised

Google is bringing some safety and security updates to Chrome for iOS and Android. Users will now be alerted if their password has been compromised. The Chrome 86 update will also bring Enhanced Safe Browsing on Android, which will be used to help users prevent from being a victim to phishing attacks and other online threats.

To check whether you have any compromised passwords, Chrome sends a copy of your usernames and passwords to Google using a special form of encryption. This lets Google check them against lists of credentials known to be compromised, but Google cannot derive your username or password from this encrypted copy.

Users whose passwords have been compromised will be notified by Chrome. They will also be redirected to a secure webpage where they can change their password.

Google is also bringing Safety Check to mobile. The feature will be enabled on Chrome for iOS and Android.

Another new feature coming on Chrome for Android is Enhanced Safe Browsing. When enabled, Chrome can proactively protect you against phishing, malware, and other dangerous sites by sharing real-time data with Google’s Safe Browsing service.

Google states that users who have enabled checking websites and downloads in real-time have witnessed a 20 percent drop in typing their passwords into phishing sites.

Lastly, Chrome for iOS will be getting a biometric authentication step before auto-filling passwords. You will be able to authenticate using Face ID, Touch ID, or your phone passcode. Additionally, Chrome Password Manager allows you to autofill saved passwords into iOS apps or browsers if you enable Chrome autofill in Settings.