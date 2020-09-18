Google bans Paytm, Paytm First Games from Play Store: All your questions answered

Payments app Paytm was recently removed from the Google Play Store along with Paytm First Games, the gaming arm of Paytm. The company shared a post on Twitter saying that the app was temporarily unavailable on the Play Store and will be returning shortly.

Why was Paytm removed from the Google Play Store?

Google has not provided an official reason as to why the app was removed, but a recent blog post suggests gambling and/or betting as the reason behind its removal. The post stated, “We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies.”

Is Paytm’s Play Store ban permanent?

No, the ban is temporary. In a Twitter post, the company said, “it will be back very soon”, referring to the app on the Play Store. Additionally, Google’s blog post also states, “When an app violates these policies, we notify the developer of the violation and remove the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance.”

Why is Paytm First Games banned from the Play Store?

Paytm First Games is a fantasy gaming platform for football, cricket, Kabaddi, and basketball. We suspect Paytm First Games is the primary reason for both apps being pulled down as it does allow users to win real cash. The amount won can be transferred to a user’s Paytm Wallet.

What will happen to my money on Paytm?

Paytm has assured users that the money in their Paytm Wallets will not be affected by the ban. The Noida-based company has assured users that all their “money is completely safe”.

Have all Paytm apps been banned from the Google Play Store?

Other Paytm apps, including Paytm Money, Paytm Mall, and Paytm for Business are still available on the Play Store.

What happens if Paytm is already installed on your Android phone?

Users who have the Paytm app pre-installed on their devices shouldn’t face any issues using the app. At the moment, you cannot download or update the app from the Play Store.

Is Paytm banned from Apple’s app store as well?

No, the Paytm app is still available for download on the Apple app store. Additionally, the other four apps – Paytm First Games, Paytm Money, Paytm Mall, and Paytm for Business – are also available on iOS.