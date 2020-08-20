172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|gionee-max-launching-in-india-on-august-25-to-be-priced-under-rs-6000-5734841.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 08:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gionee Max launching in India on August 25; to be priced under Rs 6,000

Gionee has also confirmed that the device will pack a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

Moneycontrol News

Gionee is set to unveil a new smartphone in India’s entry-level market. The new device dubbed the Gionee Max is launching on August 25 and will be sold through Flipkart. A dedicated page for the phone has already gone live on the E-retailer’s website.

The teaser page on Flipkart has revealed several details about the Gionee Max and provided some details into its pricing. According to the page, the Gionee Max will be priced at just under Rs 6,000. The phone will be unveiled on August 25 at 02:00 pm (IST).

Gionee has also confirmed that the device will pack a massive 5,000 mAh battery that will be capable of delivering up to 28 days of standby time, up to 24 hours of music playback, up to 9 hours of watching movies, around 42 hours of calling, and up to 12 hours of gaming.

The phone is also expected to feature a screen size that exceeds 6 inches. The display will opt for a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. Additionally, the headphone jack also seems to be located on the top of the device. Gionee is set to reveal more details about its upcoming budget smartphone in the days leading up to the launch.

The Gionee Max marks the return of the brand in Indian markets after a one-year hiatus. The last phone to arrive in India was the Gionee F9 Plus, which was launched in September 2019. The Gionee F9 Plus is currently priced at Rs 7,499 in India but is currently out of stock.
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 08:07 pm

tags #Flipkart #Gionee #smartphones

