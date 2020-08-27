172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|gionee-max-launched-in-india-with-5000-mah-battery-dual-rear-cameras-all-you-need-to-know-5764291.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 07:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gionee Max launched in India with 5,000 mAh battery, dual rear cameras: All you need to know

The Gionee Max is priced at Rs 5,999 in India and is available in a single 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant.

Moneycontrol News

Gionee recently unveiled its first 2020 smartphone in India. The Gionee Max is the newest entry-level device and arrives in India’s sub-6k segment. The smartphone is priced at Rs 5,999 in India and is available in a single 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The phone will be available on Flipkart starting from August 31.

The Gionee Max is powered by an octa-core Unisoc 9863A SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. The phone’s 32GB storage is expandable via microSD card (Up to 256GB). The Gionee Max runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

The device sports a 6.1-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone opts for a waterdrop notch that houses a 5 MP front camera. On the back, the Gionee Max gets a dual-camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor and a depth sensor.

gioneemax (1)

One of the biggest highlights of the Gionee Max is its massive 5,000 mAh battery. The battery supports 10W wired charging as well as reverse wired charging. Connectivity options on the Gionee Max include a headphone jack, 4G VoLTE, and Bluetooth 4.2. The Gionee Max arrives in three colours, including Red, Black, and Royal Blue.
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 07:12 pm

tags #Gionee #smartphones

