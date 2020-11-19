PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gionee M12 launched with 48 MP triple cameras, MediaTek chipsets, 5,000 mAh battery: All you need to know

The phone was unveiled in Nigeria with international availability yet to be confirmed.

Moneycontrol News

Gionee recently launched two versions of the M12 this week. The Gionee M12 was unveiled in Nigeria with two different SoCs. One arrives with the MediaTek Helio P22, while the other uses the Helio A25, which are generally the same chipsets with different clock speeds.

The Gionee M12 arrives in a 4GB/64GB configuration and a 6GB/128GB model. The Gionee M12’s price starts from NGN 75,000 (Roughly Rs 14,450) for the base 4GB/64GB configuration, while the model using the Helio A25 SoC starts from NGN 69,400 (Roughly Rs 13,350).

The Gionee M12 sports a 6.55-inch IPS LCD panel with an HD+ (720*1600 pixels) resolution. The M12 packs a 5,100 mAh battery with 10W charging support over USB-C.

The Gionee M12 opts for a 48 MP primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture, a 5 MP ultrawide camera, and a 2 MP tertiary sensor. The main camera can record video in 1080p resolution at 30fps. The phone features a hole-punch camera cut out on the front that houses a 16 MP sensor.

Connectivity options on the phone, include LTE, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and more. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card slot for expanding storage. Additionally, the phone gets a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The Gionee M12 is available in Dazzling Black and Magic Green colour options.
First Published on Nov 19, 2020 02:20 pm

