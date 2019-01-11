Huawei Nova 4 vs Samsung Galaxy A8s: Find out which in-display camera phone is better

In the quest for a notch-less, bezel-less display, Samsung and Huawei, the biggest smartphone manufacturers in the world, recently launched smartphones with a 'punch-hole'.

While Huawei launched Nova 4, Samsung took the wraps off the Galaxy A8s. Both the smartphones feature a display that houses the selfie camera in a small hole, thus eliminating the need of a pop-up or slider front camera. The design allows the smartphone to sport screen-to-body ratio of nearly 100 percent with extremely narrow bezels on the three sides of the display.

Packed with similar designs but different features, we thought it would be a good idea to see which of the two phones stand out. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the specs:

Display

Both the Galaxy A8s and Nova 4 have skimped on displays utilising an FHD+ IPS LCD panel, instead of an OLED. The IPS panel on both phones offers similar viewing angles, contrast ratio and deep blacks. Both the Nova 4 and Galaxy A8s also boasts nearly identical pixel density.

Verdict: This one’s a tie. Both displays have very similar specs and look identical when paired up against each other.

Performance

The Nova 4 is powered by the Kirin 970 SoC, while the Galaxy A8s utilises the latest Snapdragon 710, Qualcomm’s best mid-range SoC. While both phones are equally placed in terms of RAM and storage, the Kirin 970 is still one of the fastest SoC available in the market, easily outclassing the Snapdragon 710 in terms of sheer power. The 970 also features Turbo GPU which enhances GPU performance while playing games.

Verdict: We have to give this one to the Nova 4. The Kirin 970 SoC packs so much power that a mid-range chip just doesn't stand a chance.

Camera

Camera setup is one USP of both the phones. Both the Huawei Nova 4 and Samsung Galaxy A8s feature a triple rear camera setup. The Galaxy A8s sports a 24MP with f/1.7 aperture primary sensor, a 10MP telephoto module with f/2.4 aperture secondary sensor and a tertiary 5MP depth-sensing sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Meanwhile, the Nova 4 sports a primary 48MP module with f/1.8 aperture, 16MP with f/2.2 aperture secondary sensor, while the last sensor is a 2MP module with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie shooter on both phones is very similar in terms of specs.

Verdict: While both phones have impressive camera setups, we have to give this one to the Nova 4, primarily because of the 48MP Sony's sensor.

Battery

Chipsets on both phones are engineered for power efficiency, giving them enough juice to last an entire day. However, the Nova 4 boasts a slightly larger 3750mAH battery than the Galaxy A8s’ 3400mAH.

Verdict: The Nova 4 wins this one with the narrowest margins, solely based on its bigger battery size.

Price

Both phones are excepted to be similarly priced with Nova 4 estimated to fall in the USD 450 to 500 price range. Though there is no concrete news on the Galaxy A8s’ price yet, rumours place it in the same price range as the high-end version of the Nova 4.

Verdict: With little to no concrete news of pricing on the Galaxy A8s, we’d have to deem this one as a tie.

From our analysis on both phones, it is pretty evident that the Huawei Nova 4 is the better of two; if you go by a spec sheet that is.