you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei launches FreeBuds Lite, FreeLace Neck-buds with P30, P30 Pro

FreeBuds Lite start at a price of $135/ €119 (approximately Rs 9,200). The FreeLace Neck-buds would cost €99 (roughly Rs 7,700).

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Huawei has unveiled a new set of wireless earphones alongside the launch of its flagship device, P30 and P30 Pro. The company has launched new wireless earbuds called FreeBuds Lite and FreeLace neck-buds

FreeBuds Lite 

Huawei has launched an AirPods-like wireless earbud called FreeBuds Lite. The wireless earbuds have an IPX4 rating for water and dust resistance. FreeBuds Lite comes with true wireless stereo audio, and Huawei claims the earbuds can deliver up to 12 hours of battery life with the charging case. Huawei did not mention the music playback time on a single charge. The FreeBuds Lite start at a price of $135/ €119 (approximately Rs 9,200).

FreeLace neck-buds

related news

The FreeLace is a wireless pair of earphones which has a wire connecting the two earbuds. The earphones come with Type-C port for fast charging, and Huawei claims that in five minutes of charge, the device can run for four hours. On a full charge, the device can deliver 18 hours of music playback and 13 hours of talk time. The FreeLace comes with Huawei’s proprietary HiPair technology, which assists in quick pairing with Huawei smartphones running on EMUI 9.1. 

Further, the device has titanium plating on top along with TPU diaphragm and come with 9.2mm dynamic driver units. Huawei states that with this combination, the FreeLace offers brilliant bass and smooth treble. The FreeLace comes with IPX5 water and dust resistant proofing. The headphones come with Bluetooth 5.0 and also feature dual-channel wind noise reduction and noise cancellation algorithm. They have been launched in four colours — Graphite Black, Moonlight Silver,  Amber Sunrise, Emerald Green. The wireless earphones would be going on sale starting April 11 in select countries for €99 (roughly Rs 7,700).
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 04:01 pm

tags #FreeBuds Lite #FreeLace #Huawei #Huawei Wireless earphones

