Check out a list of apps you can use for video conferencing

Professionals working from home due to the lockdown can use these online tools to get their job done
The coronavirus pandemic has led to several people staying at home in order to maintain social distancing. Employees are working from home and using various online tools to get their job done. One of the most popular tools is Zoom video conferencing.
While the user base of the app has grown in the past weeks, there have also been security and privacy concerns.
Here is a list of other apps that can be used for video conferencing during work from home
Along with other suites of safety features, the app comes with cross-language live translation and transcriptionGoogle Hangouts Meet
The app lack end-to-end encryption but is considered safe for enterprise video conferencingSignal
Just as reliable a name like Microsoft, Signal offers one of the industry's best safety standards. The app also allows sharing files and work documents safelyMicrosoft Skype Meet NowThis free-to-access web app generates a link that can be shared to join a video conference. This offers a security advantage as people are not required to register or sign up
