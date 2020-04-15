App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Check out a list of apps you can use for video conferencing

Professionals working from home due to the lockdown can use these online tools to get their job done

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus pandemic has led to several people staying at home in order to maintain social distancing. Employees are working from home and using various online tools to get their job done. One of the most popular tools is Zoom video conferencing.

While the user base of the app has grown in the past weeks, there have also been security and privacy concerns.

Here is a list of other apps that can be used for video conferencing during work from home

Microsoft Teams

Along with other suites of safety features, the app comes with cross-language live translation and transcription

Google Hangouts Meet

The app lack end-to-end encryption but is considered safe for enterprise video conferencing

Signal

Just as reliable a name like Microsoft, Signal offers one of the industry's best safety standards. The app also allows sharing files and work documents safely

Microsoft Skype Meet NowThis free-to-access web app generates a link that can be shared to join a video conference. This offers a security advantage as people are not required to register or sign up

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 11:59 am

tags #coronavirus #free video call app #work from home

