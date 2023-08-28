Best budget smartwatches under Rs 5,000: Watch out for Redmi, OnePlus, Fastrack, Boat and Amazfit

From SpO2 tracking to Stress measurement to improved sleep tracking, budget smartwatches like the Redmi Watch Active 3 do it all

The 2022 market numbers from IDC (International Data Corporation) tell the story. India’s wearable shipments hit 100 million units for last year with a whopping 46.9 percent YOY growth. It’s smartwatches that are fuelling this growth with a 73.6 percent growth over 2021. This growth has come at the cost of activity trackers and wristbands that have seen a 73.2 percent decline. It’s budget smartwatches that have carved a massive 95.5 percent share and registered an exponential 158 percent YOY growth.

Budget smartwatches have upped their game over the last couple of years with a visible improvement in design and build quality. These smartwatches have also added more wellness features that have been trickling down from pricier wearables. From SpO2 tracking to Stress measurement to improved sleep tracking, budget smartwatches do it all. Battery life is another big improvement. This despite the displays getting bigger and brighter in this segment. We round up the best smartwatches you can buy under Rs 5,000:

Redmi Watch Active 3

The latest example of how brands have brought their A game to the sub Rs 5K smartwatch segment, the first thing you will notice in the Redmi Watch Active 3 is the premium metallic finish that comes in two distinct colour options – charcoal black and platinum grey. One of our favourite features of the Watch Active 3 is Bluetooth calling. You get a clear loudspeaker call experience via Bluetooth. Redmi has packed this wearable with a large 1.83-inch display with a peak brightness of 450 nits. Battery life (up to 12 days) is another win.

Price: Rs 2,999

OnePlus Nord smartwatch

One of our favourites at this price point, the OnePlus Nord is also one of the best looking smartwatches under Rs 5K. The zinc alloy frame and stainless steel buckle (for the strap) add to the premium appeal; at 52.4 gm, it feels quite light on your wrist. You can customise your look with an array of watch faces; you can also swap the strap with third party 22mm watch bands. The 1.78-inches (326 x 446 pixels / 326 PPI) with a 60Hz refresh rate is one of the standout features of this smartwatch.

Price: Rs 4,999

NoiseFit Diva Smart Watch

One of the most stylish watches at this price point, Diva comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with an always on option. The elegant design includes a diamond-cut dial and a metallic finish and comes with a host of versatile straps that complement your style. Diva offers over 100 watch faces to add to your customisation options. You get Bluetooth calling and a convenient Dial pad. The watch is IP67 water and dust resistant for active lifestyles.

Price: Rs 3,499

Fastrack Reflex Invoke Pro

It’s one of the most elegant smartwatches under Rs 5,000 and comes with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with a 2.5D curved glass. The stylish design will appeal to users making a switch from a conventional fashion watch while the display offers good visibility (with a peak brightness of 600 nits). You get Bluetooth calling and voice assistant support backed by an advanced chipset and multiple sports modes with auto multisport detection.

Price: Rs 4,495

Fire Boltt Infinity Luxe

This one stands out in this segment with a stainless steel design and a large 1.6-inch, circular display. The display peaks at 600 nits and features a 60Hz refresh rate offering good visibility even under direct sunlight. The other distinct design element is the rotating crown that simplifies navigation. The Infinity Luxe features 4GB of onboard storage and offers voice assistant support. You get more than 110 watch faces and 300 plus sports modes.

Price: Rs 3,999

Boat Xtend Plus

The name says it all. Boat is pitching this as a device with a solid battery life – up to 7 days on a single charge. This despite a large 1.78-inch AMOLED display (368 x 448 pixels) that peaks at 700 nits and offers a vivid experience. You don’t have to worry about a drizzle during your run – this smartwatch is UP68 certified for water and dust resistance.

Price: Rs 2,999

Amazfit Bip 3 Pro

This one rides heavily on its battery life proposition – up to 14 days on a single charge. This smartwatch manages a stellar battery life despite its thin frame (just 9.65 mm thin) and light heft (33.2 gm). You get a large 1.69-inch display (240 x 280 pixels / 218 PPI) that makes it convenient to use. You can dive into the pool with the Bip 3 Pro – it features a water resistance grade of 5 ATM.

Price: Rs 3,999