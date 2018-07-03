Analyst says Apple to launch iPhone with a 6.1-Inch display costing USD 600

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has been known to provide important details about the new iPhone models' release before launch. His predictions about Apple's future plans have been pretty astute. At times, he has even been touted as the most accurate Apple analyst in the world.

Now, Kuo has said that Apple will launch a cheaper iPhone this year in 2018 and it will cost around $600. The launch of upcoming iPhone models has always created a lot of buzz, especially in the tech community.

Kuo has also said that the new iPhone models that will be launched this year in September. The new devices, according to him, will come with bigger batteries and USB-C type fast charging port.

However, the key feature will be the dual-sim functionality support.

Apple had previously hinted on unveiling two new models with OLED displays and another cheaper variant with LCD display. It was speculated that iPhone will get the lower end LCD display, but it will sport a better iPhone X style display glass with the CGS sensor (Cover Glass Sensor).

According to Kuo, the new 6.1-inch iPhone model will get features similar to iPhone X and will also sport a 'notch'. The features will make the mass production of iPhone a difficult task and will be released in late 2018.

Talking about the pricing of the upcoming mobiles, Kuo reduced his earlier prediction of $700-$800 (roughly Rs. 48,000-55,000) to $600-700 (roughly Rs. 41,200-48,100).

There are also speculations that an upgraded version of iPhone X will be released next year. Kuo said that the 2019 iPhone variants will have 'marked innovation based on past experience.'