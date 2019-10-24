From Galaxy A to Redmi K20 series: Here are the best smartphone steals during Flipkart’s Diwali Sale

Flipkart is offering massive discounts on smartphones during its Big Diwali Sale. The e-commerce giant is slashing prices on flagship killers, budget handsets, mid-rangers, and premium smartphones.

Flipkart’s Diwali sale is already underway and scheduled to end on the 25th of October 2019. We’ve gone through the list of smartphones and narrowed down the best offers for every budget.

Xiaomi phones are available at excellent prices, the Redmi Note 7 series, in particular, the Note 7S and Note 7 Pro are now available, starting at Rs 8,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively. The top-end Redmi K20 series is also available at an all-time low, with the standard K20 beginning from Rs 19,999, while the K20 Pro will set you back 23,999 for the entry-level variant. Xiaomi’s rising star in 2018, the Poco F1 is available for Rs 15,999. The Xiaomi Black Shark 2 is now available, starting at Rs 29,999.

Samsung smartphones are also receiving price cuts. The Galaxy A50 is now available, starting from Rs 16,999. Samsung is also offering price cuts on its Galaxy S9 range. The Galaxy S9 Plus is now available for Rs 34,999 while the vanilla S9 will cost you 29,999. The recently launched Galaxy As series also sees big discounts. The Galaxy A20s and A50s offer excellent value at Rs 13,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively.

Google Pixel fans are also in for a treat. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a are available for Rs 42,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively. The Pixel 3a, in particular, seems like an eye-catching prospect, offering a true-flagship camera experience in a smartphone under 30,000 INR.

Several smartphones from Honor are also getting price cuts. The flagship Honor 20 will now only set you back Rs 24,999. The Honor 20i and 10 Lite are currently available for as low as Rs 11,999 and Rs 7,999, respectively.

The flagship Asus 6z offers a flipping rear camera module at just Rs 27,999. Asus’ budget smartphones, mainly the Max M2 and Max Pro M1, will set you back Rs 6,999 and Rs 8,499, respectively.

For a more affordable stock Android experience, several Motorola and Nokia devices have also received price cuts. The Motorola One Action is now available for Rs 11,999, while the Motorola One Vision will set you back 14,999. Additionally, the Moto G7 and Moto One Macro are both available for Rs 9,999. The newly launched Nokia 7.2 now start from Rs 16,599. The last-gen Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 8.1 are available for Rs 8,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively.

Vivo’s selfie’s champions, the V15 Pro and V17 Pro are available starting from Rs 23,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively. Several other smartphones from Lenovo, Gionee, HTC, Oppo, and Infinix are also getting price cuts during the sale. You can check out all offers on Realme smartphones here.