    First generation iPhone sells for $63,000 at an auction

    The factory sealed, first-generation iPhone was valued at $5,000

    Moneycontrol News
    February 21, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
    (Image Courtesy: LCG Auctions)

    A factory-sealed first-generation iPhone has been sold for $63,356.40 (around Rs 52.4 lakh) at an online auction.

    According to Apple Insider, the phone belonged to Karen Green who received it as a gift from her friends. The phone, however, was only compatible with AT&T mobile networks, and since Green was using Verizon at the time, the phone was kept in storage and forgotten.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 Pro renders surface online, reveal new design and larger camera bump

    In 2019, Green had the phone appraised and it was valued at $5,000. She hung on to the phone a little longer and put it up for auction to raise funds for a business venture.

    The auction began on February 2 with a starting bid of $2,500 but ballooned past $60,000, when it was finally sold. In October 2022, another factory- sealed 2007 iPhone sold for more than $30,000.

    Also Read | Apple may announce mixed reality headset at WWDC in June

    Now excuse me while I look for my classic sixth-generation iPod with the scroll wheel. You never know what prices it could fetch.

