FCC approves mystery "Wireless Streaming Device" by Google

The new device is shrouded in mystery for now

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has authorised a Google product that is a secret for now. The only details we have to go on it is some sort of "Wireless Streaming Device" and speculation is rife online that we may be looking at an unannounced new Chromecast.

Interestingly, the term is so broad that it may not necessarily mean we are getting an update to Google's streaming dongle. An interesting theory by 9to5Google reasons that it may actually be a new line-up of Nest cameras.

The publication points to an earlier filling in March which strongly hinted at new Nest cameras due out later this year. The two listings also appear to be identical in terms of WiFi bands and Bluetooth capabilities. They will also have a FCC label on the back of the device.

As for the Chromecast, the little dongle got an update in September last year and held true to its original philosophy of being an entry level streaming device with some nice upgrades over the second gen.

While reviewers agreed that it was a solid device, it did feel a little behind the times compared to the competition. Many reviews yearned for a little more processing power and increased storage but it looks we may have to wait longer for a sizeable upgrade.