MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

FCC approves mystery "Wireless Streaming Device" by Google

Speculation is rife that it may be a new Chromecast

Moneycontrol News
August 09, 2021 / 04:59 PM IST
The new device is shrouded in mystery for now

The new device is shrouded in mystery for now

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has authorised a Google product that is a secret for now. The only details we have to go on it is some sort of "Wireless Streaming Device" and speculation is rife online that we may be looking at an unannounced new Chromecast.

Interestingly, the term is so broad that it may not necessarily mean we are getting an update to Google's streaming dongle. An interesting theory by 9to5Google reasons that it may actually be a new line-up of Nest cameras.

The publication points to an earlier filling in March which strongly hinted at new Nest cameras due out later this year. The two listings also appear to be identical in terms of WiFi bands and Bluetooth capabilities. They will also have a FCC label on the back of the device.

As for the Chromecast, the little dongle got an update in September last year and held true to its original philosophy of being an entry level streaming device with some nice upgrades over the second gen.

While reviewers agreed that it was a solid device, it did feel a little behind the times compared to the competition. Many reviews yearned for a little more processing power and increased storage but it looks we may have to wait longer for a sizeable upgrade.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Chromecast #FCC #Google
first published: Aug 9, 2021 04:59 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.