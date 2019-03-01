Facebook to launch much-awaited 'clear history' privacy feature this year

Social media giant Facebook is going to launch its much-awaited privacy tool titled 'Clear History' later this year. With this feature, users would be able to delete their information collected by Facebook through third-party apps and websites. The trials for the feature will begin between March and May.

This comes after Facebook received backlash globally in the past year for not safeguarding the personal information of its users. It was also involved in the scandal where political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica used personal data of millions of Facebook users without their consent through third-party apps.

The feature was announced in May 2018 as a response to the scandal, where CEO Mark Zuckerberg described it as a "simple control to clear your browsing history on Facebook—what a user has clicked on, what websites they visited etc". Facebook's Chief Financial Officer David Wehner announced that it would be a reality soon, at the Morgan Stanley, Media and Telecom Conference in Barcelona.

"Broadly, clear history is going to give us some headwinds in terms of being able to target as effectively as before," he reportedly said.

This move, however necessary, may impact Facebook's ad targeting, as information like a user’s location and preference history drives that process. "We want to make sure this works the way it should for everyone on Facebook, which is taking longer than expected," the company was quoted as saying by media reports.