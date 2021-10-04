MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Facebook encourages hate speech: Whistleblower

Frances Haugen told television show 60 minutes that Facebook amplifies hate speech for profit

Moneycontrol News
October 04, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST

"It's paying for its profits with our safety," said Frances Haugen


Frances Haugen, the whistleblower who leaked internal Facebook documents to The Wall Street Journal, went public on the television show 60 Minutes and accused the social media giant of encouraging hate speech for profit.

Haugen said the company had deliberately gamed its algorithms to amplify hate speech, telling the host of the show, “It’s paying for its profits with our safety.”

A former product manager assigned to the Civic Integrity Group at the company, Haugen dissolved the group and left in 2021, after realising that the company's priorities were skewed.

Haugen said Facebook was not willing "to invest in what actually needs to invested to keep Facebook from being dangerous."

Haugen has worked with a number of Silicon Valley's biggest companies like Google but said that Facebook was much worse due to repeatedly showing that it would put profits over the welfare and safety of its users. The social media giant had almost 2.8 billion active users by the second quarter of 2021.

Close

Related stories

Speaking with 60 minutes host Scott Pelley Haugen said that, "There was conflict... between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook, and Facebook chose over and over again to optimize for its own interests — like making more money.”

The algorithms Haugen mentioned were put in place on the platform in 2018. Facebook used it to drive engagement by instilling fear and hate in its users.

Of the many leaked documents, published by the Wall Street Journal, one in particular shows that Facebook doesn't play by its own rules. While the company has said time and again that its rules applied to everyone, the documents show that the platform shields millions of VIPs from enforcement.

It allows them complete freedom to post unchecked and incite fear and harassment.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Facebook #Hate Speech #whistleblower
first published: Oct 4, 2021 11:01 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.