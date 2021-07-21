MARKET NEWS

Ex-WhatsApp employees launch private social network, HalloApp

The founders of the app, Neeraj Arora and Micheal Donohue were among the earliest employees at WhatsApp

Moneycontrol News
July 21, 2021 / 04:25 PM IST
Two of the earliest employees in WhatsApp have started a new private social network called HalloApp. The product page on the website calls it a digital space for people you actually know and want to connect with.

HalloApp also touts that unlike other social networks, they use your phone number to connect you with known contacts and don't collect your data or personal information. They also don't show you personalised ads.

Your conversations in HalloApp are end-to-end encrypted which means no one besides the recipient will be able to read the conversations.

Another way, HalloApp sets itself apart is the with the promise that it will never clog your feed with influencers, brands or ads. The contacts you have on the app will be the same you share your phone number with.

"Where you hoped to find your friends, instead you found ads, bots, likes, filters, influencers, followers, misinformation, and more," says founder Neeraj Arora in a blog post.

"Social media has become the 21st century cigarette. The more we inhale, the sicker we get," he adds.

The HalloApp team's vision is to build a social network that is private and allows to communicate with friends and family who you have a real life connection with.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.