MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Ethical hackers at China's annual Tianfu Cup breach all major operating systems

Twelve of the target products including iOS 15, Windows 10, and Google Chrome were breached within minutes

Moneycontrol News
November 01, 2021 / 01:04 PM IST
The cup is a hackathon challenge with a prize pool of nearly $2 million

The cup is a hackathon challenge with a prize pool of nearly $2 million


At a hackathon challenge at China's annual Tianfu Cup, ethical hackers competed to see who could breach all major operating systems the fastest.

There were a total of sixteen target products and all but three of them were breached within the stipulated time limit of five minutes. Hackers had to find an original exploit and then demonstrate it by breaking into the system. They were given three five-minute attempts to prove the legitimacy of their attacks. The prize pool for the winning team was almost $2 million.

All but three of the targets (via The Record) - Synology DS220j, Xiaomi Mi 11, Unbranded Chinese electric vehicle - were successfully hacked. Windows 10 was the target for five successful attempts and Adobe's PDF Reader came second with four successful attempts. Ubuntu 20 continued the four trend and Parallels was in fourth with three. Apple's iOS 15 rounded out the top five with three successful attempts.

Other notable hacks included Google Chrome, Apple Safari, and the Microsoft Exchange Server which has already seen some controversy this year.

Two attacks that stood out this year was a remote iPhone 13 Pro hack to jailbreak it over the air, while another remote execution vulnerability took down Google Chrome. The iPhone 13 Pro hack was the winner this year with a prize of $300,000.

Close

Related stories

Tianfu Cup is China's largest hacking competition, held every year to discuss ongoing cybersecurity issues, with participation from experts in the field.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Ethical hackers #Google Chrome #iOS 15 #Tianfu Cup #Windows 10
first published: Nov 1, 2021 01:03 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.