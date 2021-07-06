Elon Musk shares Warren Buffet 'quote' asking to 'find as many coins'

After driving up the prices of Dogecoin, Musk is considered to have led its fall after he called it a "hustle" during his appearance at the Saturday Night Live in May. The value of Dogecoin dropped by 65 percent since then.

SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk has once again stirred the cryptocurrency space by sharing on early July 6 a quote supposedly by American business magnate and investor Warren Buffet asking to "find as many coins as you can."



Found on Internet pic.twitter.com/iLFMRKyqTB

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2021

Musk shared a photo of Warren Buffet with the quote, "Find as many coins as you can. And fast!", describing it as his "best financial advice".

Did Buffet say that? Probably not. Buffet has been scathing about cryptocurrencies.

"I think the whole damn development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization. Of course, I hate the bitcoin success… I don’t welcome a currency that is so useful to kidnappers and extortionists," Buffet had said during his company Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholders' meeting in May. He also questioned their legitimacy by saying they are financial products "invented out of air".

Musk, on the other hand, has been the cheerleader for digital currencies and one tweet from him can sink or send a coin zooming. He generated massive interest in Dogecoin through his repeated tweets on the cryptocurrency that was launched in 2013 as a "joke token".

After driving up the prices of Dogecoin, Musk is considered to have led its fall after he called it a "hustle" during his appearance at the Saturday Night Live in May. The value of Dogecoin dropped by 65 percent since then.