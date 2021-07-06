MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Elon Musk shares Warren Buffet 'quote' asking to 'find as many coins'

Musk shared a photo of Warren Buffet with the quote "Find as many coins as you can. And fast!" and attributed it to Buffet as his "best financial advice". Buffet as recently as May poured scorn over cryptocurrencies

Moneycontrol News
July 06, 2021 / 12:34 PM IST
After driving up the prices of Dogecoin, Musk is considered to have led its fall after he called it a

After driving up the prices of Dogecoin, Musk is considered to have led its fall after he called it a "hustle" during his appearance at the Saturday Night Live in May. The value of Dogecoin dropped by 65 percent since then.


SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk has once again stirred the cryptocurrency space by sharing on early July 6 a quote supposedly by American business magnate and investor Warren Buffet asking to "find as many coins as you can."

Musk shared a photo of Warren Buffet with the quote, "Find as many coins as you can. And fast!", describing it as his "best financial advice".

Did Buffet say that? Probably not. Buffet has been scathing about cryptocurrencies.

"I think the whole damn development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization. Of course, I hate the bitcoin success… I don’t welcome a currency that is so useful to kidnappers and extortionists," Buffet had said during his company Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholders' meeting in May. He also questioned their legitimacy by saying they are financial products "invented out of air".

Musk, on the other hand, has been the cheerleader for digital currencies and one tweet from him can sink or send a coin zooming. He generated massive interest in Dogecoin through his repeated tweets on the cryptocurrency that was launched in 2013 as a "joke token".

Close

Related stories

After driving up the prices of Dogecoin, Musk is considered to have led its fall after he called it a "hustle" during his appearance at the Saturday Night Live in May. The value of Dogecoin dropped by 65 percent since then.

He dealt another blow to cryptocurrencies' value after Tesla decided not to accept payments in the form of virtual currencies a few days after he said the company was open to accepting bitcoins.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Dogecoin #Elon Musk #Warren Buffet
first published: Jul 6, 2021 12:28 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.