Dyson launches Purifier Cool, Hot + Cool as air pollution rises in India

Dyson has launched two new air purifiers in India as India sees a rise in pollution levels. The company has upgraded and re-engineered the Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool and Dyson Purifier Cool to achieve fully-sealed HEPA 13 standard filtration.

Dyson claims that the upgrades not only ensure that no air bypasses the filter but also block any potential leak points through which dirty air might enter the airflow. The new machines meet HEPA H13 standards. They are claimed to capture H1N1 virus and almost 99.95 percent of allergens, bacteria, viruses, pollen and mould spores.

Compared to the previous generation, both new Dyson air purifiers are about 20 percent quieter without compromising on the purification performance. The company refined the overall airflow path by widening the aperture (slot in which the air exits the machine) and its geometry was improved. This reduced the amount of friction between the air and the surface of the machine, resulting in less sound.

Both machines come with various features, including Auto mode, which enables the machine to maintain a preferred room temperature and air quality levels. Users can connect the air purifiers with the Dyson Link app to check the stats or adjust the settings as per their preference. Alternatively, users can also activate the machine via the remote or voice.

Customers can purchase the Dyson Purifier Cool for Rs 45,990. It comes in two colour options - White/ Silver and Black/ Nickel. The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool, which comes with an in-built heater as well, is priced at Rs 55,900. The new Dyson air purifiers can be purchased via Dyson.in, Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance retail, Croma, or Dyson Demo Stores across India.