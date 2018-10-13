Ducati unveils new Multistrada 1260 Enduro with 17% more torque than the 1200 variant

The year 2018 saw the advent of an all-new Multistrada with an all-new engine. That 1260 engine does duty on the Multistrada's standard, S and Pikes Peak variants. Now it is the Enduro's turn to get the update.

The Multistrada 1260 Enduro continues to differentiate itself from its siblings with a host of features like the suspension, more off-road friendly 19-inch spoked front wheel, engine mapping and electronic customisations. The bike also gets a host of chassis and electronic updates to make it even more capable off-road compared to the outgoing model.

The most important change is the engine. The new 1262cc Testastretta DVT engine produces 158 PS at 9,500 rpm and 128 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. That's not all. The engine is also tuned to offer more low-to-mid-range grunt, as much as 85 percent at 3,500 rpm. The bike also features ride-by-wire for a more linear throttle response.

The 2019 ADV's seat and handlebars now sit lower for better ergonomics. The centre of gravity has also been lowered, thanks to a lighter frame that will allow for better balance. The new double-sided swingarm replaces the single-sided one on the other Multistrada bikes.

The bike also gets the semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evolution control system. DSS continuously factors in the road conditions along with the rider, pillion and luggage weight and automatically adjusts rebound and compression damping for the suspension. Also new is the Bosch 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that controls the ABS and Wheelie Control.

The full colour 5-inch TFT display is now more user friendly and the electronics package gets a new Human Machine Interface, allowing for more control over the bike's settings. Up to 400 parameters can be changed individually thanks to the new system. The system is also compatible with Ducati's Link app.

In India, Ducati sells the entire Multistrada line-up, right from the 950 to the 1260 Pikes Peak edition, and the Enduro should also arrive sometime in the coming months. Expect the bike to be priced at a slight premium compared to the 1200 Enduro, which is now priced at Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).