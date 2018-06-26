App
Technology
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 08:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ducati launches Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak edition in India at Rs 21.42 lakh

The Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak edition is the top-spec variant of the Multistrada 1260 and is the same one that won in the latest edition of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Challenge

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A week after launching the the Multistrada 1260 and 1260 S, Ducati has also launched the Pikes Peak edition of the motorcycle in the Indian market at a price of Rs 21.42 lakh, ex-showroom.

Ducati said that only a limited number of the bike will be made available in India, but did not confirm how many.

The Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak edition is the top-spec variant of the Multistrada 1260 and is the same one that won in the latest edition of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Challenge.

The ADV uses the same 1,262 cc L-Twin DVT Testastretta engine that produces 158 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 129.5 Nm of torque, peaking at 7,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and is Euro-IV compliant.

related news

In terms of upgrades, however, the bike gets carbon fibre parts on the windscreen, front mudguard and air intake covers, and receives a new paint scheme. The wheels are a lighter forged aluminium.

The suspension on the Pikes Peak edition has been upgraded to Ohlins upside down forks at the front and an Ohlins TTX36 monoshock at the rear, both of which are mechanically adjustable. The bike also gets a Termignoni exhaust system, a bi-directional quick-shifter and cornering ABS.

The 1260 Pikes Peak edition gets all the features available on the 1260 S like turn TFT colour display, automatic turn signal cancellation, backlit handlebar controls, riding modes, wheelie control, cruise control, full-LED headlight and cornering lights. The Pikes Peak edition is also the lightest of all the models, at 229 kg.

Ducati says dealers are already taking bookings for the 1260 Multistrada Pikes Peak edition and deliveries are expected to begin in mid-July.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 08:01 pm

tags #Auto #Ducati #Ducati Multistrada #Technology

