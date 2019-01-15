Do it yourself: How to set up a smart home in under Rs 75,000

The world is moving from wired phones in cars to compact mobile computers that fit in a pocket. Today, the word ‘smart’ has become synonymous with technology with regular gadgets, devices and appliances turning into smart ones every day. In the past, smart technology didn’t come cheap. But today, pricing has become more competitive than ever before, which makes building a smart home on a budget a reality.

Considering a standard 1BHK environment, here’s how you can set up a smart home in under Rs 75,000.

Smart Home essentials: Smartphones | Stable WiFi connection | Smart TV | Smart Bulbs | Smart Adapters | Smart Speakers/assistants | Smart Switchboard

The Smart Home Budget

Typically, the budget for smart home gadgets can be allocated like this

Smart TV: Rs 30,000 - Rs 40,000Smart Speaker: Rs 4,000 – Rs 5,000Smart Lighting: Rs 4,000 - Rs 5,000Smart Electricity saver: Rs 4,000 - Rs 5,000Smart Switchboard: Rs 4,500WiFi Video doorbell: Rs 4,000

Total: Rs 50,000 -Rs 60,000

Smart Speaker

Google Home Mini/Amazon Echo Dot – Rs 4,500

A smart speaker can perhaps be labelled as the foundation stone upon which a smart home is built. This speaker features a cloud-based voice service that can play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and do so much more, all with a few simple voice commands. You may want to use it either in your bedroom or in the hall or operate it in a central area in the house.

Smart TV

This is an area where you would want to budget the most of your spending. Unlike a smartphone or a speaker, television sets are not replaced frequently. See it as a one-time investment and pick wisely. Here are some choices

Mi LED TV 4A PRO 49-inch Full HD Android TV – Rs 30,000

The Mi TV 4A PRO features FHD resolution and a built-in Chromecast, allowing you to stream shows, movies and music through apps like Netflix and YouTube. The TV comes with a voice-activated remote, allowing you to adjust volume, switch between content and do so much more. With the limited availability of 4K content in India, a 4K TV doesn’t seem worth paying extra. But if you still want a good 4K TV on a budget, you can check out the Mi TV 4X PRO (Rs 40,000) or TCL TV 55P65US (Rs 44,000).

Smart Lighting

Syska Smart Light LED Bulb – Rs 1,000 (3 for use + 1 spare = Rs 4,000)

The Syska Smart Light allows you to control the lighting in your home using voice commands. The bulb is Wi-fi enabled and features integrated support for voice activation with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The light changes colours and allows you to adjust white temperature - from bright daylight to soft, relaxing white via the Syska Smart Home app. There are options available from iota Reos Lite as well.

Smarteefi 8 Module Square Smart Switch Board – Rs 4,500/-

This smart switchboard allows you to control lighting and fan speed in your home through an app on your phone. It accepts voice commands with its integrated support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, via the Google Home or Amazon’s Echo range of smart speakers. You can also look at Oakter Smart Home Kit.

Yaojin Wireless WiFi Video Doorbell – Rs 4,000

If you’re going to build a smart home, you might as well have smart security. The Yaojin wireless doorbell features 720p video camera with a 160-degree wide-angle as well as smart motion detection. This wireless doorbell features Wi-Fi connectivity and allows you to see, hear and speak visitors on your smartphone. It also gives you access to live feed and instant alerts or video clips when motion is detected. The Yaojin wireless doorbell is IP65 waterproof certified and suitable for outdoor use.

Enerlyf Home Automation Electricity Saver – Rs 4,000

The Enerlyf Electric Saver maintains optimal temperature of your room according to your comfort, so you don’t have to turn the AC on and off or keep adjusting temperature till you reach the cosy level. Enerlyf links your air conditioner and ceiling fan to maintain the temperature in a room. It also reduces the electricity consumption and reduces your carbon footprint, helping both nature and your pocket at the same time.

PS: These gadgets mentioned in this article are meant only to give readers an estimate of their capabilities. They may or may not be the only devices present in the market. Moneycontrol advises readers to research well before making purchases.