Despite US ban, Huawei shipped as many as 230 million smartphones in 2019

Tech giant Huawei has been in the news, not just for its innovative and feature-rich smartphones, but for the company being banned in the US. The ban, however, hasn't made much of an impact if we go by the numbers.

In spite of the ban, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer was successful in shipping over 230 million units in 2019.

With that number of units shipped, Huawei had the most successful year in 2019. Last year, Huawei shipped over 200 million units, showing a 15 percent spike in shipments in 2019.

In May 2019, the US banned Huawei from the country. There was a reprieve period for the company but since then the decision by the US has prodded other countries to part ways with Huawei in many ways.

The most recent of them being Greenland, which opted for Sweden's Ericsson instead of Huawei for a countrywide 5G rollout.

The Domino effect has, somewhat, hit numbers for Huawei as the company is said to have fallen short of its initial projection of 270 million units, reported Sina Technology News.

Huawei CEO Richard Yui, in an internal meeting, informed that the company would end the year with over 230 million units, falling short of its initial expectations of 270 million units by 15 percent.

Earlier this year, Huawei announced that it shipped over 200 million units till October. Taking that number in the account, the company estimated its overall annual shipment to be over 270 million units in 2019.

Although a 15 percent year-on-year improvement in shipments is good news, falling short of 40 million units of the expectations could be a concern for the company internally. The company is already getting a hit in its sales and business after getting blacklisted in the US. Huawei and Honor smartphones are also unable to use Google services in international markets.

Huawei has been amongst the top three smartphone brands between Samsung and Apple, with its majority of sales coming from China. The company’s latest flagship device, the Mate 30 series, has not launched yet in India and there is even no word on a possible launch.