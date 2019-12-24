App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Jharkhand
INC+ : 47
BJP : 25

Need 16 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Despite US ban, Huawei shipped as many as 230 million smartphones in 2019

Though a 15% year-on-year improvement in shipments is good news, falling short of 40 million units of the projections could be a concern for the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Huawei
Huawei

Tech giant Huawei has been in the news, not just for its innovative and feature-rich smartphones, but for the company being banned in the US. The ban, however, hasn't made much of an impact if we go by the numbers.

In spite of the ban, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer was successful in shipping over 230 million units in 2019.

With that number of units shipped, Huawei had the most successful year in 2019. Last year, Huawei shipped over 200 million units, showing a 15 percent spike in shipments in 2019.

Close

In May 2019, the US banned Huawei from the country. There was a reprieve period for the company but since then the decision by the US has prodded other countries to part ways with Huawei in many ways.

related news

The most recent of them being Greenland, which opted for Sweden's Ericsson instead of Huawei for a countrywide 5G rollout.

The Domino effect has, somewhat, hit numbers for Huawei as the company is said to have fallen short of its initial projection of 270 million units, reported Sina Technology News.

Huawei CEO Richard Yui, in an internal meeting, informed that the company would end the year with over 230 million units, falling short of its initial expectations of 270 million units by 15 percent.

Earlier this year, Huawei announced that it shipped over 200 million units till October. Taking that number in the account, the company estimated its overall annual shipment to be over 270 million units in 2019.

Although a 15 percent year-on-year improvement in shipments is good news, falling short of 40 million units of the expectations could be a concern for the company internally. The company is already getting a hit in its sales and business after getting blacklisted in the US. Huawei and Honor smartphones are also unable to use Google services in international markets. 

Huawei has been amongst the top three smartphone brands between Samsung and Apple, with its majority of sales coming from China. The company’s latest flagship device, the Mate 30 series, has not launched yet in India and there is even no word on a possible launch. 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 24, 2019 11:51 am

tags #gadgets #Huawei #smartphones

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.