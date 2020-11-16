Despite the popularity of the iPhone 12 mini, we might never see a 'Pro mini' iPhone model and here's why

In a surprising twist, Apple launched four new iPhone 12 models last month as opposed to the regular three phones it launched in 2018 (iPhone XR, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max) and 2019 (iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max).

The Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Last week saw both the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max go on sale globally, with the popularity of the former surging. However, this has also got many users asking why wasn’t there an iPhone 12 mini Pro.

So, does it make sense for Apple to release an iPhone 12 mini Pro or 12 Pro mini in the future or possibly an iPhone 13 Pro mini; well, stick around and let’s find out.

First, let us look at the intention. The intention for the iPhone 12 mini is quite apparent. The immense popularity of the iPhone SE (2020) proves that there is a big market for compact smartphones. What the iPhone 12 mini does is serve as a future gateway to the flagship iPhones, it attempts to lure future iPhone SE buyers.

To recall, the iPhone 12 mini also replaced last year’s iPhone 11 as the entry-level device, giving Apple the opportunity to state that the new iPhones have been introduced with big improvements at the same price; at least in the US. An iPhone 12 Pro mini would defeat this purpose. Apple would have to price it higher than the iPhone 12, creating a confusing branding message.

Then there are the space constraints of a compact smartphone. The big benefit of the ‘Pro’ iPhone models is the addition of a telephoto camera. Considering the size of the iPhone 12 mini, adding a third camera lens could be quite challenging, especially a telephoto module, which takes up more space than a depth or macro camera.

Battery life is another department where the iPhone 12 mini tends to have a disadvantage. And while this isn’t a problem right now, it would be on a ‘Pro’ phone. Any smartphone with the ‘Pro’ moniker is expected to deliver a full day of battery life, a task that the mini will find quite challenging, given its battery capacity, powerful chipset, and vibrant screen.

This is not to say that there won’t be a market for a ‘Pro mini’ iPhone, but introducing such a phone defeats its entire purpose. The ‘mini’ can also be seen as a possible future replacement for the iPhone SE. Apple also tends to add a significant pricing distance between its standard and Pro models, a future ‘iPhone mini’ could disrupt the current structure, which works quite well (depending on which region you reside in), and enrage consumers.

Despite, the fact that there very well might be a market for an ‘iPhone Pro mini’, we don’t think Apple will go forward with the device, primarily because of space constraints and the current price structure of the iPhones.