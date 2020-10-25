How expensive are Apple's iPhone 12 models across the globe?

Spoiler Alert! Some of these prices will burn a hole in your wallet, maybe, even back account! Carlsen Martin The Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro recently went on pre-order in India, with both phones scheduled to go on sale next week on October 30. Additionally, the iPhone 12 mini and 12 Pro Max will be available sometime next month. Since the iPhones are set to go on sale next week, we thought it would be a good time to examine the pricing of the iPhone 12 series. While the pricing of the iPhone 12 series hasn’t changed all that much in the US, the tale in India and a lot of other countries is very different. So, we’ve decided to check out the price of the iPhone 12 series in different parts of the world. Before we begin this examination, it is worth noting that several factors contribute to the different pricing of iPhones in different countries. And one of the primary factors is the taxes in that particular country. iPhone 12 prices in the US | The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini feature a starting price of USD 699 (Roughly Rs 51,600) and USD 799 (Roughly Rs 59,000), respectively. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will set you back a minimum of USD 999 (Roughly Rs 73,800) and USD 1,099 (Roughly Rs 81,150), respectively. iPhone 12 prices in Canada | The iPhone 12 mini will set you back CAD 979 (Roughly Rs 55,100) for the base variant. Additionally, the base models of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro costs CAD 1,129 (Roughly Rs 63,500) and CAD 1,399 (Roughly Rs 78,700), respectively. The iPhone 12 Pro Max starts from CAD 1,549 (Roughly Rs 87,100). iPhone 12 prices in Canada | The iPhone 12 mini will set you back CAD 979 (Roughly Rs 55,100) for the base variant. Additionally, the base models of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro costs CAD 1,129 (Roughly Rs 63,500) and CAD 1,399 (Roughly Rs 78,700), respectively. The iPhone 12 Pro Max starts from CAD 1,549 (Roughly Rs 87,100). iPhone 12 prices in China | The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 feature a starting price of RMB 5,499 (Roughly Rs 60,750) and RMB 6,299 (Roughly Rs 69,550), while the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will set you back RMB 8,499 (Roughly Rs 93,850) and RMB 9,299 (Roughly Rs 1,02,700), respectively. iPhone 12 prices in the UK | The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 start from of £699 (Roughly Rs 67,350) and £799 (Roughly Rs 77,000), while the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will set you back £999 (Roughly Rs 96,250) and £1,099 (Roughly Rs ), respectively. iPhone 12 prices in Dubai | The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 feature a starting price AED 2,999 (Roughly Rs 60,300) and AED 3,399 (Roughly Rs 68,350), while the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will set you back AED 4,199 (Roughly Rs 84,400) and AED 4,699 (Roughly Rs 94,500), respectively. iPhone 12 prices in India | India has some of the highest prices for the iPhone 12 models, with the standard iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini starting from Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900, respectively. Additionally, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a starting price of Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,29,900, respectively. iPhone 12 prices in Germany | The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 feature a starting price of EUR 778 (Roughly Rs 68,150) and EUR 876 (Roughly Rs 76,750) in Germany. The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max are priced starting from EUR 1,120 (Roughly Rs 98,100) and EUR 1,217 (Roughly Rs 1,06,600), respectively. iPhone 12 price in France | In France, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 feature a starting price of EUR 809 (Roughly Rs 70,850) and EUR 909 (Roughly Rs 79,650), while the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will set you back EUR 1,159 (Roughly Rs 1,01,500) and EUR 1,259 (Roughly Rs 1,10,300), respectively. iPhone 12 price in Australia | The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 start from AUD 1,119 (Roughly Rs 59,900) and AUD 1,349 (Roughly Rs 71,100) in Australia. A ‘Pro upgrade will set you back AUD 1699 (Roughly Rs 89,550), while the Pro Max starts from AUD (Roughly Rs 97,500). iPhone 12 price in Japan | The price of the iPhone 12 mini in Japan starts from JPY 74,800 (Roughly Rs 52,750). The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are available for as low as JPY 85,800 (Roughly Rs 60,500) and JPY 1,06,800 (Roughly Rs 75,350), respectively. Lastly, the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s starting price in Japan is set at JPY 1,17,800 (Roughly Rs 83,100). First Published on Oct 25, 2020 11:19 am