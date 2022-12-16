Dell's updated Concept Luna laptop can be dismantled in 30 seconds

(Image Courtesy: Dell)

Dell's modular Concept Luna design can now be disassembled in 30 seconds. The proof-of-concept design was unveiled last year, with a focus on easy repair and upgrade.

Dell has now made several advances with the concept design, which no longer requires an adhesive or cables between components and can be easily stripped down to the chassis and display in 30 seconds.

When it introduced the concept in 2021, Dell said that the design was "created to test what could be possible, not to be manufactured and sold" but if all the ideas used in the concept came to fruition, the company said it could potentially half its manufacturing carbon footprint.

According to Gizmodo, you don't need a screwdriver to take Luna apart. All it requires is a push-pin tool that will unlock the components for disassembly.

Individual components have QR codes, which can be scanned to quickly find a replacement part or an upgrade. Dell has also implemented automated disassembly to service laptops at a large scale.

Dell told Gizmodo that concepts like these bring the company closer "to a future where more devices are engineered with a modular design".