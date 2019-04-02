Day after conceding defeat to T-Series, PewDiePie back at the top on YouTube

Swedish gamer and video-star PewDiePie just lost his crown as the King of YouTube to Bollywood doyen T-Series for a day. The latter is lagging behind now with 92,259,641 subscribers, while the former now has around 92,405,375 subscribers, making it a difference of over a lakh subscribers.

While we all know T-Series is popular for sharing trailers and teasers of Bollywood films and their music videos, PewDiePie aka Felix Kjellberg, is famous for his video game commentaries and sketches.

The young talent had been battling media giant T-Series for months, hoping to retain the top spot. Finally, on Sunday, he uploaded a video congratulating his contender, following which his subscriber count shit up once again.

However, it was not all hunky-dory as the Vlogger did throw in some shade at T-series.

Notably, this is also the first time in years that any YouTube channel could supersede PewDiePie.

Talking about his defeat in the virtual war, PewDiePie sings: "All it took was a massive corporate entity with every song in Bollywood."

That’s not all. He also went about to bring up several accusations against the Bollywood channel and its owner Bhushan Kumar.

For example, he accuses Kumar of immoral acts, such as an ongoing investigation against the owner for “[sic]alleged evasion of huge tax and syphoning off hundreds of crores to foreign countries to purchase properties in the names of his employees.”

The YouTube star also alleges in the video that T-Series had sent him a 'cease and desist letter' after "Bitch Lasagna" his first track taking jibes, was published.

The video, which has already recorded more than 10 million views, however, isn't an all-out rant against its rival. In fact, an emotional Kjellberg also uses the opportunity to thank his fans for sticking by him.

One must note here, Pewdiepie has often been slammed for cracking insensitive, racist jokes, including anti-Semitic ones.