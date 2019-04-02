App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Day after conceding defeat to T-Series, PewDiePie back at the top on YouTube

Notably, this was the first time in years that any YouTube channel could supersede PewDiePie.

Jagyaseni Biswas
PewDiePie
PewDiePie
Whatsapp

Swedish gamer and video-star PewDiePie just lost his crown as the King of YouTube to Bollywood doyen T-Series for a day. The latter is lagging behind now with 92,259,641 subscribers, while the former now has around 92,405,375 subscribers, making it a difference of over a lakh subscribers.

While we all know T-Series is popular for sharing trailers and teasers of Bollywood films and their music videos, PewDiePie aka Felix Kjellberg, is famous for his video game commentaries and sketches.

The young talent had been battling media giant T-Series for months, hoping to retain the top spot. Finally, on Sunday, he uploaded a video congratulating his contender, following which his subscriber count shit up once again.

However, it was not all hunky-dory as the Vlogger did throw in some shade at T-series.

Notably, this is also the first time in years that any YouTube channel could supersede PewDiePie.

Talking about his defeat in the virtual war, PewDiePie sings: "All it took was a massive corporate entity with every song in Bollywood."

That’s not all. He also went about to bring up several accusations against the Bollywood channel and its owner Bhushan Kumar.

For example, he accuses Kumar of immoral acts, such as an ongoing investigation against the owner for “[sic]alleged evasion of huge tax and syphoning off hundreds of crores to foreign countries to purchase properties in the names of his employees.”

The YouTube star also alleges in the video that T-Series had sent him a 'cease and desist letter' after "Bitch Lasagna" his first track taking jibes, was published.

The video, which has already recorded more than 10 million views, however, isn't an all-out rant against its rival. In fact, an emotional Kjellberg also uses the opportunity to thank his fans for sticking by him.

One must note here, Pewdiepie has often been slammed for cracking insensitive, racist jokes, including anti-Semitic ones.

 
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 03:35 pm

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Malaika Arora Oozes Elegance in a Stunning White Bow Dress

PM Modi Rousing Communal Tension in India: CPI(M) Writes to EC

PUBG Chief Creator Will Not Make PUBG 2, To Experiment With Other Genr ...

African Great Yaya Toure Wants Football Authorities to Be More Proacti ...

Cracking Down on Pro-BJP And Pro-Congress Pages Shows Facebook is Not ...

Deve Gowda Alleges Modi Trying to Make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, As ...

Chandrashekhar Azad Challenges Mayawati to Prove 'BJP Mole' Accusation

AFSPA Withdrawn Partially from Nine Districts of Arunachal Pradesh

From AFSPA to Sedition to Defamation: Constitutional and Legal Tweaks ...

Rahul Gandhi releases Congress manifesto titled 'Will Deliver'; focuse ...

Why India badly needs a rupee liquidity framework – Part II

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

WhatsApp unveils 'Checkpoint Tipline', to curb fake news ahead of Lok ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at new closing high, Nifty above 11,700; aut ...

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Buy Hero Motocorp & Tech Mahindra, says Gaurav Bissa of LKP Securities

Comfortable buying Nifty with a 1-2 year time frame, says BoB Capital

Rahul Gandhi says Congress 'open to more alliances', but uncertainty w ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 1: Hedgewar sends emissary ...

Supreme Court strikes down RBI's 12 February circular on bankruptcy pr ...

Britain rejects Theresa May's Brexit plan again, Cabinet to hold marat ...

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo on Stan Lee's final cameo, Reddit ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Apple iPhone 7 to now be 'Assembled in India' with OEM maker Wistron, ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn evades question on Alok Nath and #M ...

IPL is on but Shah Rukh Khan catches up on some football with Mesut Oz ...

Soni Razdan gets bashed for her wish to have a meal in Pakistan, here ...

Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List features Indians Simarpreet Singh and Yas ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn getting sandwiched between Tabu and ...

Rajinikanth and Mahendran: The friendship that gave rise to a phenomen ...

JOHN ABRAHAM: ON RAW AND WAR

Irrfan Khan papped at the airport and his face is uncovered

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin play a prank only to be slammed on so ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.