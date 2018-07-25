App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 07:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Datsun working on new SUV under Rs 10 lakh to take on Nexon, Vitara Brezza

Mechanically, the car could get the RediGo's 1.0-litre petrol engine that produces 67 bhp of power and 91 Nm of torque.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It is well known that Datsun is all set to unveil upgraded versions of the Datsun Go, Go+ and a special edition of the RediGo. But latest reports suggest that the Japanese car maker wants to strengthen its foothold in the Indian market with a compact SUV.

In an interview with Autocar India, Nissan India Operations President, Thomas Kuehl, said that the India market would see a new SUV under Rs 10 lakh. While he did not share further details about the vehicle, it seems like it could be based on the Renault-Nissan Alliance's CMF-A platform and will feature styling similar to the Go Cross concept showcased at the 2016 Delhi Auto Expo. The Auto Expo concept was a seven-seater, but the production spec could well be a five-seater, falling under the sub 4-metre category.

Mechanically, the car could get the RediGo's 1.0-litre petrol engine that produces 67 bhp of power and 91 Nm of torque. However, Datsun may add a turbocharger to boost power figures. There is no news on a diesel variant as of now and it doesn't look like there will be one considering the lower demand for diesel cars in the market.

Upon launch, the new Datsun SUV will compete against the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Creta.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 07:18 pm

tags #Auto #Datsun #Technology

