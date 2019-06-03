App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DATA STORY | Microsoft leads AI patents race

Microsoft has 18,365 patents, followed by IBM (15,046) and Samsung (11,243), according to a study by Berlin-based startup IPlytics.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Microsoft has the maximum number of patents in the artificial intelligence (AI) space, according to a report.

Microsoft has 18,365 patents, followed by IBM (15,046) and Samsung (11,243), according to a study by Berlin-based startup IPlytics.

Five of the top 10 companies are US-based, two are Japanese, one Korean, one Dutch and one German.

Close

“The more countries in which an invention has been patented, the higher the perceived international market potential for the patented invention,” the study said.

related news

Microsoft recently released new machine learning products. It is even planning to train 15,000 in AI-related skills by 2022.

(Image source: Statista)

Data-related challenges are the major reason AI projects get halted or cancelled, according to Arvind Krishna, senior vice president at IBM.

Patent directors should start thinking about royalty costs and security payments, the research found.

"Patent directors should not only consider information retrieved from patent data, but also monitor data on patent litigation or data on patent transfers," the study said.

The research analysed 448,684 patents from 204,947 patent families.

Patents related to AI have become necessary over the years. Over 9,000 patents were filed in January 2019 alone.

(Image source: Statista)

The market for AI software market is expected to grow 154 percent in 2019 and 2020, according to market research firm Tractica.

In March 2019, most of the funding in the AI space was towards machine learning, according to data from Venture Scanner and Statista.

(Image source: Statista)
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 05:13 pm

tags #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.