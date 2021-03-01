COVID vaccination drive: What you need to know to register for a jab

PM Narendra Modi was given a shot of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. After taking the COVID-19 vaccine, he appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated. (Image: Twitter/@DDNewslive)

As you may have heard, the registration for the second phase of vaccinations against COVID-19 has begun in India. Citizens above 60 are eligible, so are people over 45 with comorbidities such as cardiovascular ailments, diabetes, hypertension, disabilities, cancer and AIDS.

Nearly 27 crore people are expected to get the dose of the vaccine for this stage, out of which, 10 crore are expected to be people above 60.

What is likely confusing people is the process of registering for the vaccine. The important thing that you need to understand is that there is a clear demarcation between the CoWIN app and the CoWIN website.

Okay. What's the difference?

Registration for your vaccine shot can only be done on the CoWIN website. The CoWIN app on the Google Play Store is for administrators only.

How do I register?

You will need to open your browser and navigate to cowin.gov.in. Once the site is open, scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on "Register Yourself".

On the new page that pops up, enter your mobile number to get an OTP. Remember to register with a valid Indian phone number, since it will be required for the verification process that comes right after. So if you are registering your parents for the vaccination drive, be sure to register from their mobile numbers.

Once you get the OTP, enter it and click on verify. Now another page should open with a form that will ask you for several details. After you enter your name, date of birth and any comorbidities that you may have, you will need to verify yourself with a Photo ID Proof.

You can click on the drop-down box and select from one of the various verification options such as Aadhar and Driving Licence. Select one and enter its details in the field below.

Once it's done, the registration can be completed by clicking on the Register button. Now you are all set, and remember to carry the Photo ID proof with you to the nearest vaccination centre.

You can also register up to three more people on the same phone number once your primary details have been registered. To do this, simply go to "Account Details" and click "+ Add More" at the bottom right.

How do I schedule an appointment?

Once you have registered yourself and any other people that you want to be added to your account, the next step is to schedule an appointment for the vaccine. Head to "Account Details" and look for a small calendar icon next to the name you want to schedule an appointment for.

Click on it and a page for "Book Appointment for Vaccination" should open. Now there are four drop-down boxes below "Search Vaccination Centre" that you need to fill.

They are all pretty self-explanatory. Select the state you currently reside in under State/UT, then choose your district under the district box, next choose your block or district your locality comes under and finally enter your pin code.

Now click on "Search" and you should see a list of the available vaccination centres next to you. Select one from the list and then select an appointment date and time that is suitable to you. Then click on "Book" and another page should open showing you the book and asking you to confirm. Confirm the booking and then take a printout of the form that is shown to you on the next page.

You will need to carry both the form and your Photo ID proof with you to the centre. If you have any other individuals registered under your account, you need to repeat the booking process for each one individually.