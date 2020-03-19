Coronavirus impact | Working from Home? These gadgets will boost your productivity

Smart Speaker | A smart speaker can enhance your productivity to a large extent if you utilize it properly. At the moment, you can opt to get the Google Assistant with a Google Home speaker or Amazon Alexa with the Echo range of speakers for work. In case you are not sure of how to use a smart speaker for work, then you need to think of them as your assistant. Just like you would order an assistant to do tasks such as setting alarms, reminders, taking notes, adding events to your calendar or to do a search on the internet about a particular topic, you can do these things with a smart speaker's virtual assistant. Also, you can even use the smart speaker for conference calls, reading out your emails as well as doing complex calculations.