Coronavirus impact | Working from Home? These gadgets will boost your productivity

1/6 The Coronavirus pandemic spreading across the world has resulted in a lot of companies asking their employees to work from home. It might sound simple, but it's not easy to start working from your bed or couch at home. Karan Bajaj compiles a quick list of tech accessories you should invest in to be equally productive working from home as you would have been in your office. (Image: PTI) 2/6 A second monitor | Assuming you already own a laptop or a desktop at home, we strongly recommended getting a second monitor to boost your productivity. You can easily set the monitor to use with your desktop or laptop in a dual-display configuration once connected. Head to display settings in Windows, and in the multiple display drop-down menu, choose to extend these displays. This would give you the benefit of using the two screens as one ultra-wide display. With this setup, you can have multiple programs running simultaneously and placed side by side for enhanced usability on the two screens. We would recommend investing in a 24-inch monitor for best results. 3/6 Wireless mouse | In our opinion, having a wireless mouse offers multiple benefits over a trackpad. Scrolling is more precise, you can get multiple buttons for added productivity, some programs such as Microsoft Excel are more comfortable to operate plus the ergonomic design of some mouse can help keep wrist problems at bay. We highly recommend the Logitech MX Master 2s or Master 3 for your home office use. Not only is it amongst the most ergonomic and functional mouse available today, but it also offers a unique Flow feature allowing the user to operate multiple devices with the same mouse. Plus, you can customize the buttons for individual programs. 4/6 Webcam | One of the critical requirements that would arise in work from home scenario is video conferencing. The trouble is that on the majority of the laptops, the built-in camera is of sub-par quality and suffers from visible noise and lack of details. This is why we recommend investing in a dedicated webcam over your laptop camera as it offers better resolution, superior video quality as well as better audio quality. We recommend the Microsoft LifeCam HD 3000/5000 if you can spend upwards of Rs 5,000. If you don't want to spend too much, you can also look at the Logitech C525 HD webcam or Logitech C270. 5/6 Smart Speaker | A smart speaker can enhance your productivity to a large extent if you utilize it properly. At the moment, you can opt to get the Google Assistant with a Google Home speaker or Amazon Alexa with the Echo range of speakers for work. In case you are not sure of how to use a smart speaker for work, then you need to think of them as your assistant. Just like you would order an assistant to do tasks such as setting alarms, reminders, taking notes, adding events to your calendar or to do a search on the internet about a particular topic, you can do these things with a smart speaker's virtual assistant. Also, you can even use the smart speaker for conference calls, reading out your emails as well as doing complex calculations. 6/6 Chargers | Since you would be working from a particular space in your home, all of your devices will be placed around you for ease of reach. Considering most of us have multiple devices today (smartphones, tablets, smartwatch, laptops, headphones, etc.), you should invest in various types of chargers. We recommend investing in a multi-port USB charger with fast charging support from brands like Mivi or AMX to charge your devices simultaneously. If you have devices that support wireless charging, you can opt for a wireless charger as well from brands like Belkin, Anker or Amkette. In addition to a charger, we would also recommend getting a good quality power strip from Belkin, Honeywell, or Syska to plug-in multiple devices at the same time from a single wall plug.