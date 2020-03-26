Coronavirus impact | WhatsApp global usage spikes by 51% during pandemic

As people are forced to stay isolated and maintain social distancing amidst the lockdown situation in many parts of the world due to coronavirus, they are finding ways to stay connected with their loved ones. WhatsApp, one of the world’s most popular instant messaging app, has reportedly seen a surge in global usage.

According to research firm Kantar, Facebook’s WhatsApp witnessed a 27 percent spike in its usage during the early phase of the global viral outbreak, reported Mint. Upon hitting mid-phase, the instant messaging app’s global usage increased by 41 percent. As the pandemic entered the late phase, WhatsApp recorded an increase in its usage by 51 percent.

The most significant usage was observed among people between the age group of 18 and 34. According to the study, Facebook and its other two apps — WhatsApp and Instagram — have recorded an increased usage of 40 percent from users below 35-years-old.

The study surveyed more than 25,000 consumers across 30 markets. Spain, which is among the most affected countries due to coronavirus, recorded a 76 percent increase in WhatsApp usage. Local Chinese social media apps like WeChat and Weibo also witnessed a 58 percent jump in their usage.