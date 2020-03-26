App
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | WhatsApp global usage spikes by 51% during pandemic

The most significant usage was observed among people between the age group of 18 and 34.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As people are forced to stay isolated and maintain social distancing amidst the lockdown situation in many parts of the world due to coronavirus, they are finding ways to stay connected with their loved ones. WhatsApp, one of the world’s most popular instant messaging app, has reportedly seen a surge in global usage.

According to research firm Kantar, Facebook’s WhatsApp witnessed a 27 percent spike in its usage during the early phase of the global viral outbreak, reported Mint. Upon hitting mid-phase, the instant messaging app’s global usage increased by 41 percent. As the pandemic entered the late phase, WhatsApp recorded an increase in its usage by 51 percent.

The most significant usage was observed among people between the age group of 18 and 34. According to the study, Facebook and its other two apps — WhatsApp and Instagram — have recorded an increased usage of 40 percent from users below 35-years-old.

Close

The study surveyed more than 25,000 consumers across 30 markets. Spain, which is among the most affected countries due to coronavirus, recorded a 76 percent increase in WhatsApp usage. Local Chinese social media apps like WeChat and Weibo also witnessed a 58 percent jump in their usage.

WhatsApp is being used as a tool to source information from reliable authorities like the World Health Organisation chatbot. In India, the government has partnered with WhatsApp and launched MyGov Corona HelpDesk for solving user queries.

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 03:02 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #WhatsApp

