Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 11:04 AM IST

Coolpad Cool 3 with Android 9 Pie, waterdrop display launched: Price in India,specifications

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Coolpad has launched Coolpad Cool 3 at Rs 5,999.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Chinese manufacturers have dominated Indian markets with their budget smartphones that offer unrivalled price-to-performance. But one Chinese manufacturer that has remained predominantly silent in Indian markets is now taking it to the next level. Chinese smartphone manufacturer Coolpad has launched Coolpad Cool 3 in India at Rs 5,999.

Tough Competition 

The Chinese phone maker previously launched the Coolpad Note 6 back in May 2018 with decent specs for its Rs 8,165 price tag. With an 8MP and 5MP front camera sensors and a 13MP rear camera, the Coolpad Note 6 sported a pretty decent camera for its price range. Other stellar features of the phone were the 64GB storage, 4GB of RAM and a 4070 mAH battery.

Writing Past Wrongs

Perhaps the only downside to the Note 6 was its lousy screen-to-body ratio and unimpressive design. With the Coolpad Cool 3, it attempts to correct those flaws.

Coolpad Cool 3 Specifications

The Coolpad Cool 3 couples Android 9 Pie with a 5.71-inch HD+ (720x1500 pixels) display. It is powered by the 1.3GHz octa-core Unisoc processor, paired with 2GB of RAM. While it has dual SIM slots, internal storage it offers is 16GB expandable up to 128GB.

On the camera front, the Coolpad Cool 3 has  an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 0.3-megapixel camera. The front side has a 5-megapixel snapper for selfies. Coolpad Cool 3 packs a 3,000mAh battery and connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, and more.

Win-Win for the Consumer

All things considered, the launch of the Coolpad Cool 3 right after Samsung’s M series smartphones only reiterates the importance of India’s rising budget phone market. As manufacturers flood the budget smartphone space, consumers stand to greatly benefit from the steep competition.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 11:04 am

#smartphones #Technology

