Cognizant elects Michael Patsalos-Fox as new Chairman

Monycontrol News

New Jersey-based software technology firm Cognizant Technology Solutions said on Monday that its Board of Directors has elected Michael Patsalos-Fox as its new Chairman. He succeeds John E Klein.

Klein was Chairman for nearly 15 years, and will remain a board member.

Patsalos-Fox, 65, was elected to the Cognizant board in July 2012 and serves on the finance, management development and compensation, and nominating, governance and public affairs committees.

Prior to this, Patsalos-Fox was a senior partner at global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, where he worked for 32 years. During his tenure at McKinsey, he served on its board for 12 years and was Chairman for the Americas for 6 years.

"I am very pleased to accept the position of Chairman as Cognizant continues to grow and build its digital leadership worldwide," said Patsalos-Fox. "On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank John for his outstanding leadership and countless contributions to Cognizant. I look forward to his continued guidance and insight."

Currently serving as Chairman, president and CEO of Vidyo, a visual communications services provider, Patsalos-Fox was previously chief executive of Stroz Friedberg Inc, a global cybersecurity firm, a position he held from 2013 to 2016.

Under Klein’s leadership, Cognizant’s valuation has increased about 500 times from its 1998 IPO, the software services firm said in a statement.

"Michael has proven to be an invaluable member of Cognizant’s Board during his six years of service. He brings extensive management, technology and consulting experience to his new role and is dedicated to Cognizant’s success," said Klein.