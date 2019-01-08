CES 2019 showcase: Audi to BMW, carmakers to offer a glimpse of the future

The Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, is a haven for technological advancements and state of the art amenities. With automation and artificial intelligence being the prime focus this time around, popular car manufacturers have pitted their AI tech in a bid to make the perfect, allrounder car. Biggies like Audi, BMW and Mercedes too, could not escape the tech pull. With CES just around the corner, here’s what some of the biggest auto companies have to offer:

Honda

The Japanese car manufacturer already has a few innovations up its sleeve, but for CES 2019, Honda decided to go on a different trail. Coming up with an ATV concept, Honda aims to develop a multi-terrain vehicle, which can drive itself over any terrain, hugely benefitting utilitarian users like farmers or off-roaders.

Audi

While the world is focussing on making cars that drive themselves, Audi is more concerned about the people sitting within. If Audi’s idea of Immersive In-Car Entertainment, or ICE, becomes a reality, it will be a state-of-the-art entertainment system for drivers and passengers of their luxury vehicles alike. Plus, they’re collaborating with Disney for the same. Pure entertainment guaranteed.

BMW

Being a more practical and time-conscious brand, BMW felt that its buyers need to do more in less time. Hence, it is coming up with its Vision iNEXT concept. What this essentially does is enables the driver to shop, call or operate smart home functions, all while letting the car drive itself. Talk about convenience!

Hyundai

The Korean brand always likes to take a tangential route and make one if needed. This time around, Hyundai decided to scrap the idea of four wheels altogether, replacing them with legs. Yes, Legs. The Elevate concept, as it is called, deals with combining electric vehicle technology and robotics, and replacing the conventional wheels with robotic legs, which can take the vehicle over any terrain, especially those hitherto unconquered by regular four wheels.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes being Mercedes reinforced its existing army of the CLA class. Armed with the latest version of the MBUX system among other updates, the German mercenary aims to provide drivers with voice assistant, gesture control, and voice control among other aids.

These were a few of the updates at CES 2019. Which of these technologies will we get to see first?