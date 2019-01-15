Virtual reality to voice assistance: What CES 2019 taught us about the tech industry

The tech industry gathers once at the start of every year in Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show. And this year was no different, with over 4500 companies exhibiting their latest and greatest innovations in technology. CES often sets the agenda for what’s to follow in the upcoming 12 months; at least for the tech industry. What did we learn from CES 2019?

Content providers have a long way to go

The 8K revolution is well on its way; with manufacturers like LG, TCL, Samsung and Sony all displaying their large 8K OLED and LCD screens. Thirty-three million pixels, or more than four times as dense as 4K TVs, is what you get when you buy an 8K TV. Sure, 8K is a viable display technology, but currently, streaming services like Amazon Prime and Netflix are among a few names with 4K-ready content; not forgetting 4K Blu-rays, but that’s about it. So, with limited access to 4K content, little alone 8K, you can’t help but ask, "Is an 8K TV really worth its hefty price tag?"

VR is making a comeback

At CES 2019, VR-tech has finally made its long-awaited comeback. Manufacturers are finally beginning to see the commercial benefits of its applications, especially on the training and education side of things. VR is also making a big splash on the productivity side with new technology aimed at enabling social board meetings through VR.

Plant-based meat burger

The the second iteration of the meatless burger, the Impossible Burger 2.0, stole the show at CES 2019. This plant-based burger that looked and tasted like a meat burger was without a doubt one of the biggest innovations at the show.

The wait for 5G continues

5G, the ultrafast fifth-gen cellular wireless technology showed major promise before CES 2019 kicked off. But as the show progressed, we realised the vast distance between network service providers and 5G compatible products. Except for a few prototype phones, routers and a Galaxy phone nestled away in a Samsung booth, 5G still has a long way to go before becoming consumer-ready.

Voice assistance will be integrated into everything

Google and Amazon didn’t waste any time at CES 2019, getting their integrated voice assistants into virtually every device from televisions and soundbars to toilets and cars. Voice assistants are likely to make their way into every appliance in your home very soon.