App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Virtual reality to voice assistance: What CES 2019 taught us about the tech industry

Over 4500 companies exhibiting their latest and greatest innovations in technology, setting the agenda for the next 12 months

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

The tech industry gathers once at the start of every year in Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show. And this year was no different, with over 4500 companies exhibiting their latest and greatest innovations in technology. CES often sets the agenda for what’s to follow in the upcoming 12 months; at least for the tech industry. What did we learn from CES 2019?

Content providers have a long way to go

The 8K revolution is well on its way; with manufacturers like LG, TCL, Samsung and Sony all displaying their large 8K OLED and LCD screens. Thirty-three million pixels, or more than four times as dense as 4K TVs, is what you get when you buy an 8K TV. Sure, 8K is a viable display technology, but currently, streaming services like Amazon Prime and Netflix are among a few names with 4K-ready content; not forgetting 4K Blu-rays, but that’s about it. So, with limited access to 4K content, little alone 8K, you can’t help but ask, "Is an 8K TV really worth its hefty price tag?"

VR is making a comeback

related news

At CES 2019, VR-tech has finally made its long-awaited comeback. Manufacturers are finally beginning to see the commercial benefits of its applications, especially on the training and education side of things. VR is also making a big splash on the productivity side with new technology aimed at enabling social board meetings through VR.

Plant-based meat burger

The the second iteration of the meatless burger, the Impossible Burger 2.0, stole the show at CES 2019. This plant-based burger that looked and tasted like a meat burger was without a doubt one of the biggest innovations at the show.

The wait for 5G continues

5G, the ultrafast fifth-gen cellular wireless technology showed major promise before CES 2019 kicked off. But as the show progressed, we realised the vast distance between network service providers and 5G compatible products. Except for a few prototype phones, routers and a Galaxy phone nestled away in a Samsung booth, 5G still has a long way to go before becoming consumer-ready.

Voice assistance will be integrated into everything

Google and Amazon didn’t waste any time at CES 2019, getting their integrated voice assistants into virtually every device from televisions and soundbars to toilets and cars. Voice assistants are likely to make their way into every appliance in your home very soon.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 01:05 pm

tags #5G #8K #burger #CES 2019 #OLED #virtual reality (VR) technology

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.