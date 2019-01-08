App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 02:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CES 2019: Audi, Hyundai, others showcase the future of cars

A list of futuristic vehicles showcased at CES 2019

Advait Berde
Representational Image
Representational Image
Whatsapp

The Consumer Electronics Show, or CES as it is globally known, is a technological goldmine. With the opportunity to let their creativity run wild, automobile giants come up with new and unique concepts, with the aim of radicalising the automobile scene worldwide. That said, here is a list of the most futuristic vehicles showcased at CES 2019:

Audi E-tron

The German giant Audi had already made it clear that it had a strong foothold in the e-car business. And with the display of its fully electric SUV concept called e-Tron, Audi is set to make its statement clearer.

Honda AWV

Honda AWV

Aiming to solve one of the significant issues of hard-to-reach areas, Honda has showcased their Autonomous Work Vehicle (AWV) concept designed to traverse difficult terrain with supplies and equipment.

related news

Elevate concept Image- Hyundai Motor US

Hyundai Elevate

Deviating from the conventional definition of cars, Hyundai decided that only wheels cannot get you everywhere and added legs allow you to trek to places you cannot roll. Talk about humanoid AI!

nissan leaf

Nissan Leaf E-Plus

Nissan is set to amp up their existing electric vehicle, the Nissan Leaf, by giving it a bigger battery. It will be showcased at CES 2019 as the new Leaf E-Plus.

Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz decided to go all out this year, coming up with a wide array of products and technologies to showcase. Most prominent among them is the launch of the next-gen CLA, the EQC electric SUV concept, and the much-talked-about electric Vision EQ Silver Arrow electric vehicle concept.These were some of the highlights of CES 2019 as of day 1. We will have to wait to see what more is in store at CES.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 02:25 pm

tags #Audi #Auto #CES 2019 #Honda #Hyundai #Mercedes #Nissan #Technology

