CES 2019: Audi, Hyundai, others showcase the future of cars

The Consumer Electronics Show, or CES as it is globally known, is a technological goldmine. With the opportunity to let their creativity run wild, automobile giants come up with new and unique concepts, with the aim of radicalising the automobile scene worldwide. That said, here is a list of the most futuristic vehicles showcased at CES 2019:

The German giant Audi had already made it clear that it had a strong foothold in the e-car business. And with the display of its fully electric SUV concept called e-Tron, Audi is set to make its statement clearer.

Aiming to solve one of the significant issues of hard-to-reach areas, Honda has showcased their Autonomous Work Vehicle (AWV) concept designed to traverse difficult terrain with supplies and equipment.

Deviating from the conventional definition of cars, Hyundai decided that only wheels cannot get you everywhere and added legs allow you to trek to places you cannot roll. Talk about humanoid AI!

Nissan is set to amp up their existing electric vehicle, the Nissan Leaf, by giving it a bigger battery. It will be showcased at CES 2019 as the new Leaf E-Plus.

Mercedes-Benz decided to go all out this year, coming up with a wide array of products and technologies to showcase. Most prominent among them is the launch of the next-gen CLA, the EQC electric SUV concept, and the much-talked-about electric Vision EQ Silver Arrow electric vehicle concept.These were some of the highlights of CES 2019 as of day 1. We will have to wait to see what more is in store at CES.