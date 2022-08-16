English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Centre unveils platform for better industry, R&D collaboration

    On Tuesday, the government established a platform to encourage industry and academic institutions to work together to develop and execute technology-based social impact innovations and solutions across the nation.

    PTI
    August 16, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST
    Representative image: Pxhere

    Representative image: Pxhere

    Government of India on Tuesday unveiled a platform to drive collaboration between the industry and research institutes to implement technology-based social impact innovations and solutions in the country. The launch of Manthan, a platform that promises to augment our efforts to build and nurture industry participation in R&D, is also a testimony of our commitment to the UN's SDG goals, the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the government, Ajay Kumar Sood, said in a statement here.

    Powered by NSEIT, the Manthan platform will help scale up interactions among stakeholders, facilitate research and innovation, and share challenges in various emerging technologies and scientific interventions, including those that make a social impact, an official statement said.

    The platform will provide the necessary fulcrum for transforming the nation through innovative ideas, inventive minds, and public-private-academia collaboration to achieve th country's sustainability goals, said Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary, Office of PSA.

    Led by the Office of PSA, Manthan will facilitate knowledge transfers and interactions through information exchange sessions, exhibitions, and events to develop a framework for future science, innovation, and technology-led growth, the official statement said. Anantharaman Sreenivasan, Managing Director and & Chief Executive Officer of NSEIT, said it will help new concepts, science-led ideas, and new technology outcomes find swifter adoption across the country.

    The launch commemorates India's 75 years of independence and presents an opportunity to bring national and global communities closer to India's technology revolution, officials said.
    PTI
    Tags: #India #Manthan #research and development #Technology
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 04:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.