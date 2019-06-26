Building trust in Data critical for Analytics success: Rita Sallam of Gartner

As analytics use cases become more complex, organizations find it difficult to analyse more data types and variables using the current manual approaches, says Rita L Sallam, Distinguished VP Analyst, Gartner.

In this video, Sallam gives valuable insights on augmented analytics and how CIOs can get the most out of their analytics projects.

“CIOs who have invested in data and analytics, BI, ML & AI platforms always should start with their business priorities, what are they and how can they enable those priorities with the use of different types of analytics,” said Sallam.

Speaking on the challenges faced by organisations in leveraging analytics she added, “First and foremost the challenge is getting data, managing it and having a competency in data.” She also highlights the importance of building trust in data as analytics become more pervasive within the organization.

“Making data trusted within the organisation is a big challenge for BFSI organisations.”