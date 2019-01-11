Budget smartphone comparison: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Asus Max Pro M2

The competition between the budget segment phones is the most in India with Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi and Oppo launching devices with good specifications at aggressive pricing. Xiaomi’s Redmi lineup is known to be the bestselling devices, and the company recently launched the Redmi Note 7. We compare it with the Asus Max Pro M2 which has gained popularity for the specifications it offers.

Design and Display:

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 7 giving away the metal unibody look and launched the device with a 2.5D curved glass on the back. Like the Honor series of smartphones by Huawei, the Note 7 has a downward gradient design at the back. The front has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a water-drop notch.

Asus’s Max Pro M2 has a similar build like the Redmi Note 7 with a 3D glass back. The screen is slightly smaller than Redmi Note 7 and is a 6.26-inch screen with a notch which is more significant than its competitor.

Camera

This is where the Note 7 leads over the Max Pro M2. Xiaomi's Note 7 has a primary 48MP camera, and the secondary camera is a 5MP sensor. It is expected that the device would have excellent results as the 48MP sensor will not have much loss of detail when photos are zoomed or cropped.

Max Pro M2, on the other hand, has a dual camera setup with the primary sensor being 12MP and a 5MP lens as a secondary depth sensor.

Performance

The Note 7 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with up to 6GB of RAM whereas the Max Pro M2 has the same processor but is paired with Adreno 512 GPU. Battery life on the Note 7, like its predecessor, is 4,00 man whereas the M2 has a massive 5,000 man battery.

Verdict

Redmi Note 7 looks promising with that 48MP camera along with a decent 4,000 mAh battery. The pricing for India is not available, but the Note 7 is being sold in China for CNY 999 (roughly Rs 10,500). If you are looking for a phone right now which is economical and has good specifications, the Asus Max Pro M2 can be a safe bet starting at Rs 9,999.