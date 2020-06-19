App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

#BoycottChineseSmartphones? OnePlus 8 Pro sold out within minutes during Amazon sale

OnePlus’ flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8 Pro was unavailable for purchase on Amazon minutes after the sale started.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

The OnePlus 8 Pro got sold out within minutes after its sale began via Amazon India on June 18, amid calls for a boycott of Chinese smartphones and goods across India.

OnePlus’ flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8 Pro was unavailable for purchase on Amazon minutes after the sale started. The demand for the OnePlus 8 Pro has been huge, especially after the company had to delay its product sales due to supply chain issues.

It is, however, surprising to see how the Chinese smartphone went out-of-stock so soon amid the anti-China sentiments over the killing of 20 Indian soldiers on the India-China border.

Close

OnePlus is one of the top Chinese smartphone brands in India that is now placing its bet in the premium category. Chinese smartphone players currently dominate the Indian market with over 70 percent market share.

related news

With no ‘Made in India’ smartphones available, Indians have very few alternatives to Chinese smartphones. It was recently reported that despite the ongoing protests against Chinese smartphones, there has been no impact on the sales front.

Meanwhile, Chinese smartphone makers are also tweaking their strategy to project products as Indian brands. Techno has decided to highlight Made-in-India in our packaging more prominently. Vivo India already ships its smartphones with a Made in India badge on the box.

On social media, too, Chinese smartphone brands have been vocal about being local. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth went ahead and called Realme an Indian startup which is now a global multinational company. The likes of Xiaomi and Poco have also been lately promoting their India-first approach and the set of features and products they launch in the country.

Indian smartphone brand Micromax is making an attempt to cash-in on the opportunity and has confirmed to make a comeback with three new budget smartphones under Rs 10,000.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 02:41 pm

tags #OnePlus #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Why students may rethink plans to enrol in hospitality institutes

Why students may rethink plans to enrol in hospitality institutes

Clover Biopharmaceuticals launches sixth Chinese COVID-19 vaccine trial

Clover Biopharmaceuticals launches sixth Chinese COVID-19 vaccine trial

Anxious to make holiday plans? There is insurance to cover your spend

Anxious to make holiday plans? There is insurance to cover your spend

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.