you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bose may soon unveil gaming variant of its legendary QC35 II ANC headphones

The findings of this upcoming headset were found in the Bose Connect app on Android.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Audio device maker Bose could be working on a new variant of its popular noise-cancellation headphones, the QC 35 II, and will be targeted towards gaming enthusiasts.

The findings of this upcoming headset were found in the Bose Connect app on Android. The app is required for connecting Bose devices to a smartphone, which also offers further customisation of audio settings.

9to5Google’s APK Insight team has found references to an unannounced headset called “QC35 II Gaming Headset” in a Bose Connect app update version 12.0 via the Google Play Store.

The app has references to a device codenamed “Tibbers,” which is another reference to the game League of Legends. The code reveals a handful of strings related to connecting a gaming microphone to the Bose headset. These gaming microphone strings are going to be connected to a product tour video, which was also included in the Bose Connect update and clearly shows a microphone attachment connecting to a QC35 II headset.

A notable revelation via the code and the video is that the headset will only work using a wired connection when the microphone is attached. The QC 35 II currently available offers a Bluetooth-based wireless and a 3.5mm jack wired connection to listen to music with or without active noise cancellation.

It is currently unknown if this microphone will be sold separately as an attachment or Bose will altogether launch a new QC 35 II Gaming headset.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 02:19 pm

tags #audio #Bose #gaming #headphones

